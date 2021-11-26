ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison police investigating armed robbery at cash store

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a cash store on East Washington Avenue Friday.

In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said the armed robbery happened around noon at a cash store in the 2600 block of East Washington Avenue.

Police said an employee told officers two men, at least one of whom had a gun, entered the store and demanded cash. They got away with an unspecified amount of money.

Anyone with information should call police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted at p3tips.com .

