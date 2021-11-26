Kraken's Mark Giordano: Not playing Friday

Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol sat down in front of reporters after last week’s loss to Anaheim and talked about how difficult it is to come from behind in the NHL. “It’s about the complete 60-minute performance, which we did not have tonight, which put us in a real tough spot,” Hakstol said then. “As we come out of that first period back on our heels, we got going partway through the second period and gave ourselves a chance. But ultimately it’s really hard to dig out of a hole.”

