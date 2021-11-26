Kraken's Mark Giordano: Not playing Friday

The Chicago Blackhawks will be making thier first trip to Climate Pledge Arena to take on the Seattle Kraken for the first time ever. It is a very exciting time as the National Hockey League’s 32nd team makes its way through its inaugural season. Both teams have had at least a couple of days’ rest leading up to this game so it should be very fun.
It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
McCann scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks. McCann struck at 14:15 of the third period to break up Marc-Andre Fleury's shutout bid. The goal was McCann's third in as many games since returning from a stint in the COVID-19 protocols. The 25-year-old is up to six tallies, four helpers, 21 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-6 rating in 11 contests. While the Kraken aren't performing well as a team, McCann's offense has not been part of the problem.
BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win.
This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011.
Capping off some chaos.
Grubauer yielded three goals on 18 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks. Grubauer has faced fewer than 20 shots twice this year and taken a loss in both contests. He's on a four-game losing streak, which has dropped his record to 4-8-1 with a 3.18 GAA and an .877 save percentage. The German has completely gone off the rails compared to his 30-win and sub-2.00 GAA campaign last season. The Kraken's next game is Friday against a banged-up-but-still-dangerous Avalanche team.
Grubauer will be between the pipes for Wednesday's home game versus Chicago, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports. Grubauer is bogged down in a three-game losing streak during which he registered a disappointing 4.52 GAA. That's a far cry from the Vezina Trophy caliber performance he put together in 2020-21 while with the Avalanche. Unless the 29-year-old German can turn his season around soon, he could see Chris Driedger challenge him for the starting gig.
A Kraken showdown Wednesday night against a team doing just as poorly as they were seemed the perfect home tonic to right some of their early season woes. Instead, the Kraken again started slow and could not catch up despite pouring it on the final two periods against the Chicago Blackhawks and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Marc-Andre Fleury. The result was a fifth straight Kraken defeat, this one 4-2 in front of 17,151 largely frustrated fans at Climate Pledge Arena.
Dunn recorded an assist, five hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks. Dunn set up Yanni Gourde for a goal at 18:11 of the third period, but the Kraken couldn't find an equalizer after that. The 25-year-old Dunn has picked up three assists in his last six games. The Ontario native has a goal, five helpers, 20 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-4 rating through 14 contests overall, and none of his points have come on the power play.
Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol sat down in front of reporters after last week’s loss to Anaheim and talked about how difficult it is to come from behind in the NHL. “It’s about the complete 60-minute performance, which we did not have tonight, which put us in a real tough spot,” Hakstol said then. “As we come out of that first period back on our heels, we got going partway through the second period and gave ourselves a chance. But ultimately it’s really hard to dig out of a hole.”
The New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 in the NHL’s Thanksgiving Showdown. However, it’s what Brad Marchand said to Artemi Panarin after the game that’s making the headlines. Broadway’s Breadman scored the go-ahead goal with 8:25 to play the third period and added an assist to help lead...
Tanev scored a goal and added four hits in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche. Tanev had recorded just two assists in his last eight games, but he tallied on a power-play in the third period of Friday's lopsided loss. The 29-year-old has seven goals, two assists, 34 shots on net, 64 hits and 13 PIM through 17 contests overall. He should continue to see middle-six work, although his recent dry spell suggests regression has taken hold after the winger started the year extremely and surprisingly well.
Chicago Blackhawks (4-9-2, seventh in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-10-1, eighth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -151, Blackhawks +127; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into a matchup with Seattle as winners of three games in a row. The Kraken are 2-7-0 against Western Conference opponents....
Blackwell scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche. Blackwell notched his first tally for the Kraken at 15:12 of the third period, though it was little more than window dressing in an ugly loss. The 28-year-old had a career-best 22 points in 47 contests last year, though he shot an unsustainable 18.8 percent and saw time on the power play. He's unlikely to play above the third line with the Kraken.
Larsson produced a power-play assist, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche. Larsson's assist came on a Brandon Tanev goal with one second left on a power play. The 29-year-old Larsson is typically reserved for defensive assignments -- he hadn't recorded a power-play point since his rookie year with the Devils in 2011-12. The Swede is at four assists, 45 hits, 34 blocked shots, 25 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-7 rating in 17 contests overall.
Watching Kraken games lately, it’s tough to miss them usually spending the final minutes with an empty net and six attackers trying to score against five opponents. For fans new to hockey, 6-on-5 play late in games isn’t what any team wants much repetition at. But the Kraken are fast becoming experts, having pulled the goalie late in half of their 16 games in a desperate bid to tie the score.
Soucy produced a power-play assist in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche. Soucy set up Brandon Tanev's third-period tally. The assist ended a four-game slump for Soucy. The 27-year-old blueliner is at two goals, one assist, 19 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-5 rating in 11 contests. He'll continued to compete with Haydn Fleury for a spot in the lineup, as neither defenseman has cemented their position yet.
Donskoi recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche. Despite being listed on the fourth line, Donskoi logged 15:35 of ice time and helped out on a Colin Blackwell goal in the third period. The 29-year-old Donskoi hasn't been great lately with just two helpers in eight games since the calendar flipped to November. He's at seven assists, 24 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 17 contests overall.
