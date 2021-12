UFC superstar Conor McGregor admitted that he has been impressed by Michael Chandler, saying that he “could well be today’s champion.”. McGregor took questions from fans on his social media on Saturday, and one of the questions that he was asked is what he thinks about Chandler. The former Bellator lightweight champion joined the UFC earlier this year and he has had three memorable fights in the Octagon thus far. In his UFC debut, he knocked out Dan Hooker at UFC 257 (the same card that McGregor headlined against Dustin Poirier). Chandler was then given a vacant title shot against Charles Oliveira and, while he lost via second-round TKO, that was also a fantastic fight. Then, Chandler lost a decision to Justin Gaethje at UFC 268, but the fight was an absolute war and Chandler’s stock arguably went up despite losing the fight.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO