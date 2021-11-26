ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO pressed to explain 'skipping Nu & Xi Covid strains

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization (WHO) decision to name the new coronavirus variant of concern ?Omicron? has raised some eyebrows, as under its Greek alphabet naming scheme the next ones up should have been ?Nu? and then ?Xi?. Omicron, designated as such on Friday, is supposed to be the common...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

