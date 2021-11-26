Kyle Shanahan provides final updates ahead of 49ers-Vikings

301 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. As the 2021 season reaches the halfway point, one thing is for sure; there is still a lot of football left. Even with the San Francisco 49ers sitting at 3-5, they still (thanks to an underperforming NFC) have a legitimate shot at getting to the playoffs this year. But it's not too early to start thinking about the future. If the season were to end now, head coach Kyle Shanahan would be coming off his fourth losing season in five years. The 49ers would also have over 30 players entering free agency, have no first-round draft pick in 2022, and appear to be on the brink of a second rebuild under the current front office. Just for fun, let's begin thinking about what this off-season could look like for the 49ers.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO