Anthony Stolarz, Ducks blank Senators, end 3-game losing streak

By Elliott Teaford
Redlands Daily Facts
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM — The Ducks chipped the rust off backup goaltender Anthony Stolarz and sent him out onto the ice to face the Ottawa Senators in their annual Black Friday matinee at Honda Center. John Gibson got a well-earned rest after eight...

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Friday. Troy Terry had a power-play goal and Isac Lundestrom and Derek Grant also scored to help the Ducks end a three-game losing streak. Stolarz got his fourth career shutout, and rookie center Trevor Zegras had two assists.
