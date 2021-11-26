ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex DeBrincat scores in OT, Blackhawks beat Blues 3-2

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored 1:27 into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2...

Blackhawks beat Kraken 4-2 for fourth straight win

SEATTLE (AP) — Alex DeBrincat wants to become a well-rounded player and not be classified as only a goal scorer. That means handing out assists and maybe even the occasional fight. “A long way to go but trying to become a more complete player, not just a shooter. Just keep...
RECAP: Blackhawks Complete Comeback Over Blues in OT, 3-2

Brandon Hagel ties game with just over 5 minutes to play, Alex DeBrincat finds winner in comeback victory. The Blackhawks completed the comeback on Friday afternoon to pull a 3-2 win over the Blues after trailing 2-0 at the first intermission. Alex DeBrincat scored the game-winner in overtime to complete...
Bruins' Brad Marchand suspended three games for slew foot

The Department of Player Safety has issued a three-game suspension to Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson last night. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important to note that there are many occasions during the course of a game where players use either...
Report: What Marchand Said To Panarin Revealed.

Lots of things happened in the hockey world yesterday, but the hot topic continues to be the Brad Marchand and Artemi Panarin incident. Marchand said something to Panarin between the benches which resulted in Panarin taking his glove off and throwing it at Marchand. After the game Marchand said he...
Adam Gaudette claimed off waivers from Blackhawks

The Ottawa Senators have claimed forward Adam Gaudette off waivers from the Blackhawks. The news was made official on Saturday. Gaudette, 25, had two points (one goal, one assist) and averaged 10:31 of ice time in eight games for Chicago this season. He had been a healthy scratch for six straight contests and struggled to find a consistent role with the team despite feeling the best he's ever felt in his career.
Bruins News & Rumors: DeBrusk, Reilly, Blidh & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, reports came out last week that the New York Rangers are looking to add a middle-six forward to their lineup, and some are suggesting that Jake DeBrusk could be a potential match. Meanwhile, defenceman Mike Reilly has found himself watching some games from the press box as of late, and head coach Bruce Cassidy explained why. Last but not least, some are suggesting that while Trent Frederic remains out with injury, Anton Blidh may be stealing his spot on the fourth line.
Jets score 3 in 2nd period, beat Oilers 5-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele scored in the second period, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Tuesday night. Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets, and Josh Morrissey had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots as Winnipeg finished 5-1-1 on a seven-game homestand.
Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
Hintz scores 2 short-handed goals, Stars beat Blues 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored two almost identical short-handed goals, the first for Dallas this season, and the Stars defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday night. Hintz became the first Dallas player with two short-handed goals in a game. Jamie Benn had a power-play goal and an empty-netter for the Stars.
Faulk scores 100th goal, Blues beat Golden Knights 5-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his 100th career goal to cap a quick three-goal outburst by St. Louis in the first period, and the Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Monday night. Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak, Brandon Saad and Niko Mikkola also scored for the Blues,...
Blues can't build on 2-0 lead, lose 3-2 in OT to Blackhawks

CHICAGO – The all-important third goal continues to be elusive for the Blues. For the eighth time in their last 15 games, they failed to score more than two goals. They are now 1-5-2 in those eight game after squandering a 2-0 first-period lead to lose 3-2 in overtime to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday afternoon at the United Center.
Twice as Nice! Reivers beat Blue Devils in OT

In a rematch of two teams that met just 11 days earlier, No. 8 Iowa Western took the court against Kansas City Kansas College on Tuesday night. Once again these two teams stayed neck and neck the whole way, but once again it was the Reivers coming out with the win, 81-72 in overtime.
Blackhawks rally from two down to top Blues in OT

Alex DeBrincat scored with 3:33 remaining in overtime as the Chicago Blackhawks rallied to defeat the visiting St. Louis Blues 3-2 Friday afternoon. DeBrincat took a pass from Patrick Kane on a two-on-one and put a one-timer from the bottom of the left faceoff circle past Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.
Five Against the World: Blackhawks 3, Blues 2

The Chicago Blackhawks are now 6-2 under interim coach Derek King following a 3-2 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues on Friday afternoon at the United Center. The first goal went to the Blues in the game’s opening minute, as Pavel Buchnevich finished off an odd-man rush just 59 seconds into the game. A few minutes later, Jonathan Toews thought he had his first goal of the season, but it was overturned following review.
Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
Raymond scores early in OT, Red Wings beat Sabres 3-2

DETROIT, (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored 26 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Dylan Larkin and Filip Hronek assisted on Raymond’s goal, which came shortly after Buffalo forced the extra session with a goal late in the third period. Pius Suter and Carter Rowney scored in regulation for Detroit, which won its second straight. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 26 saves. Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo. Dustin Tokarski made 38 saves.
