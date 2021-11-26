Mets agree to two-year deal with INF Eduardo Escobar

The New York Mets are in agreement on a two-year, $20 million contract with free agent infielder Eduardo Escobar, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Escobar, 32, is a versatile switch hitter who can play second and third base but also played 18 games at first after being traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Milwaukee Brewers last season.

Escobar slashed .253/.314/.472 including 28 home runs overall last season but was better after the trade in July. He compiled a .800 OPS for the Brewers, appearing at both first and third base.

The Mets have an opening at third base but Escobar is likely to move around the diamond as needed. If the team doesn’t re-sign second baseman Javy Baez, Escobar could see time at second as well. He’s also appeared in 329 career games at shortstop but his most prominent position is still third base.

Unlike most switch hitters, Escobar has been better as a right handed batter than as a lefty. He’s hit 30 points higher in his career from the right side of the batter’s box. He’s also been known as a solid leader and teammate throughout his 11 year career.

His deal with the Mets is pending a physical and was first reported by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.