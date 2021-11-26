ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabriel Dumont named Syracuse Crunch captain

 3 days ago
The Syracuse Crunch have announced that forward Gabriel Dumont has been named captain for the 2021-22 season. Additionally, forward Daniel Walcott and defenseman Fredrik Claesson will serve as alternate captains.

“It’s a great honor, but at the same time, we have a bunch of veterans and everybody needs to be a leader in their own way,” said Dumont. “It doesn’t change anything for me and it shouldn’t change anything for the team. I am just going to try to show the way the Crunch are supposed to play every night.”

Dumont, 31, is in his fourth season with the Syracuse Crunch and second stint with Tampa Bay Lightning organization. He previously served as Crunch captain during the 2018-19 season.

“Talking with our leadership group, everybody was unanimous that Gabriel Dumont was our captain,” Head Coach Ben Groulx said. “It’s his second time as our captain. He’s been in this league for quite a bit and I think he represents the Crunch very well on and off the ice. Daniel Walcott and Fredrik Claesson will be our alternate captains. They are obvious choices as good people, good leaders and team guys. This team needed a direction within and these three are the right people to lead our team.”

Dumont, 5-foot-10, 180-pounds, has appeared in 112 games with the Crunch recording 32 goals and 54 assists. The Ville Degelis, Quebec native has appeared in 90 career NHL games with Minnesota, Tampa Bay, Ottawa and Montreal, posting four goals and nine points. During the 2016-17 season while playing for Tampa Bay, Dumont set career highs for games played (39), goals (two) and points (four).

Dumont has skated in 569 career AHL games over 12 seasons, recording 144 goals, 335 points and 726 penalty minutes. His last season with the Crunch was 2018-19 when he registered 15 goals and 28 assists in 59 games. Dumont was signed to a one-year contract by the Lightning on July 28, 2021.

The Crunch have had 21 full-time captains in franchise history and four since affiliating with the Lightning in 2012. Dumont’s second stint follows Luke Witkowski, who also served twice as Crunch captain – first in the 2016-17 season and again from 2019 to 2021. Erik Condra captained the Crunch during the second half of the 2016-17 season, after Witkowski earned a full-time position with the Lightning, through 2017-18. The first captain of the Lightning affiliation was Mike Angelidis who served from 2012 to 2016.

habsworld.net

The Habs are right not to name a captain

HabsWorld.net -- The captain is many things to a team inside the dressing room. If someone is down and out mentally or struggling on the ice, the captain is the one to help pick them up. If someone is out of line and not pulling their weight, the captain is the one to set them straight. If the team needs a few sharp words as a group, the captain is the one to deliver. If someone needs to step up on the ice to make a big play or take a punch, the captain is the one to be counted on. It’s a big task, balancing out the personalities and keeping a diverse group of individuals all paddling in the same direction. If it doesn’t come naturally to you, or if that’s not your personality, it can be an insurmountable task.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Syracuse RB Sean Tucker calls out play-calling after season-ending loss to Pittsburgh

The soft-spoken Sean Tucker caused a stir on social media Monday afternoon with a critical comment about SU’s play-calling against Pittsburgh. Tucker has made it a ritual to tweet out his thoughts after every game. Normally, he focuses on his own performance. After the Pitt game, however, the second-year running back added: “I wanted to do so much more but I don’t call the plays.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
FingerLakes1.com

Tampa Bay Lightning reassign defenseman Fredrik Claesson to Syracuse Crunch

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Fredrik Claesson to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Claesson, 29, has skated in three games with the Lightning this season, posting two shots on goal. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman has appeared in 164 career NHL games over seven seasons, notching seven goals and 28 points. He’s also skated in three games for the Crunch this season, posting one assist and a plus-3 rating.
NHL
