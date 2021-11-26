ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Broadway Icon Stephen Sondheim Dies at 91

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTExy_0d7e8o9Z00

Stephen Sondheim, lauded as one of the most important, beloved, and consequential songwriters and playwrights in Broadway history, died unexpectedly Friday at 91, one day after celebrating Thanksgiving with friends.

His death was confirmed to The New York Times by his lawyer and friend F. Richard Pappas.

Though he spent most of his time in Connecticut once the pandemic hit, Sondheim was in NYC less than two weeks ago, making appearances at revivals of his shows "Assassins" and "Company." He is currently played in the Netflix film adaptation of "tick, tick... BOOM!" by Bradley Whitford.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the director of "tick, tick... BOOM!," tweeted, "Future historians: Stephen Sondheim was real. Yes, he wrote Tony & Maria AND Sweeney Todd AND Bobby AND George & Dot AND Fosca AND countless more. Some may theorize Shakespeare's works were by committee but Steve was real & he was here & he laughed SO loud at shows & we loved him & last week, when I wrote him to say his ears must be burning from the countless Sondheim kindnesses being shared from the generations of writers he mentored, he wrote this in reply. Steve: you repaid your debt to Oscar 1000 times over. We love you. I love you. THANK YOU. -LMM."

The message Sondheim had shared was simply, "Thanks for the nice boost of spirits, Lin. It's an aspect of my life I'm proud of. I feel as if I've repaid (partially, at least) what I owe [mentor] Oscar [Hammerstein]."

Sondheim was born in Manhattan on March 22, 1930. He made his name with indelible lyrics for the hit musicals "West Side Story" (1957) and "Gypsy" (1959) — the latter often called the perfect musical — and going on to cement his status with the immensely popular comedy "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" (1962).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098NHr_0d7e8o9Z00

His shows represent some of the most influential ever to grace Broadway — sometimes more than once — and include "Company" (1970), "Follies" (1971), "A Little Night Music" (1973), "Pacific Overtures" (1976), "Sweeney Todd" (1979), "Merrily We Roll Along" (1981), "Sunday in the Park with George" (1984), "Into the Woods" (1987), "Assassins" (1990), and "Passion" (1994).

"Send in the Clowns" was probably his most widely known single composition, but his witty, complex songs were unmistakably his, with many becoming rites of passage for performers to tackle — "I'm Still Here" a prime example.

A Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, Sondheim won the Oscar for the song "Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)," performed by Madonna in the film "Dick Tracy" (1990). He co-wrote the 1973 mystery movie "The Last of Sheila."

In 2015, Sondheim was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Obama.

Social media was awash with mournful tweets after the announcement of his death.

He is survived by his husband of four years, Jeffrey Romley.

Legend Barbra Streisand shared an image of herself with Sondheim, tweeting the remembrance, "Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! May he Rest In Peace."

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Matt Amodio Responds to Stephen Sondheim’s Death with Deep Pull to His First Episode

Fans of “Jeopardy!” have seen history-in-the-making with Matt Amodio and his impressive multi-category sweeps. He now sits only behind Ken Jennings with the second-longest streak (38 consecutive games) in all of the show’s 38 seasons. And it’s clear that Amodio knows his stuff from obscure presidential facts to geography, but there’s something fans might not know about the whiz. Apparently, he’s a musical theatre buff, too. Well, sort of.
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Barbra Streisand, Lea Salonga, more mourn Stephen Sondheim

Tributes quickly flooded social media following the death of Stephen Sondheim as performers and writers alike saluted a giant of the theater:. “Rest In Peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theater. We shall be singing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts…” — Lea Salonga, via Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Vulture

Saturday Night’s Performance of Company Became a Tribute to Stephen Sondheim

“We got the news alert on the train at 96th Street,” Daniel Hrdlicka was telling me tonight as we stood in the aisle of the Jacobs Theatre with his husband, Tyson Jurgens, “and had booked the tickets by 116th.” The tickets were for Company, the Stephen Sondheim–George Furth musical that is now in previews for a December 9 opening, and the news alert had been the startling fact of Sondheim’s death earlier today. “We usually don’t sit down here” — he gestured to his very good seat, on the aisle a few rows back from the stage, “because our theater budget is limited. But … “ He paused, and his point was clear, even before he continued: “We wanted to pay tribute in this very small way.”
THEATER & DANCE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

An Appreciation: Stephen Sondheim was peerless in musical theatre

No one in musical theatre is more loved and respected than Stephen Sondheim. The news of his passing at 91 on Friday was sad to hear, but what a rich, full life! I wish he could have hung around to see the opening of Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of the classic “West Side Story,” for which […] The post An Appreciation: Stephen Sondheim was peerless in musical theatre appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles Honor Stephen Sondheim at ‘Sunday’ Performance in Times Square

On Sunday in New York City, the Broadway community gathered to honor, mourn and celebrate the late composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who passed away at the age of 91 on Friday. On the red stairs above TKTS in Times Square, as the first flurries of the winter season drifted down on the city, members of every Broadway company — joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, Kathryn Gallagher and Lauren Patton — gathered in a chorus to sing “Sunday,” the heartrending act one finale to Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George,” which earned the eight-time Tony-winning composer and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Christine Baranski Hails Stephen Sondheim as a Giant of Musical Theater: ‘We All Feel Like Orphans’

For Christine Baranski and a generation of musical theater stars, Stephen Sondheim, the legendary Broadway composer who died on Friday at 91, was nothing less than a father figure, a musical giant and an inspiration. “Even though he was 91 we are blindsided by the loss. We all feel like orphans,”  Baranski told Variety as she paid tribute to the creative force behind such landmark theater productions as “West Side Story,” “Company,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Follies,” “A Little Night Music,” “Sunday in the Park With George,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Into the Woods” and “Assassins.” Baranski got to know Sondheim well during the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Bradley Whitford
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
TheConversationAU

Here's to the ladies who lunch: one of Sondheim's greatest achievements was writing complex women

The most eclectic of music theatre composers was not only a gifted wordsmith and lyricist, but also had a truly original compositional voice. Stephen Sondheim, who died at home on the weekend at 91, had a singular ability to craft narrative in short, poignant moments, with constantly evolving, twisting and turning motifs in melodies and harmonies that signify, place, time, feeling, emotion and sensory experience. He built a score by taking an idea – either lyrical or musical – turning it upside down and spinning it around to reveal a different view. It is clear Sondheim enjoyed the play...
ENTERTAINMENT
Chicago Tribune

Stephen Sondheim devoured cinema. Here’s how his movie love fed his own work, on stage and screen

Stephen Sondheim fans all have their own benchmarks of discovery. First time I fell in love with an original Broadway cast album: age 14, maybe 15, ”A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” checked out from the Racine Public Library, downtown branch in Wisconsin. First time I ever really listened to an emotionally complicated song lyric: “Sorry/Grateful,” from “Company,” an alarmingly ...
CHICAGO, IL
IndieWire

‘West Side Story’ First Reactions: ‘Top-Tier Spielberg,’ Rachel Zegler’s Star Shines Bright

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the beloved musical “West Side Story” finally began to screen for awards voters over the weekend ahead of its Christmas Day release. First reactions are pouring out as the film’s official premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles gets underway. Early reactions are offering praise for Spielberg’s direction and high marks for Rachel Zegler as Maria in her film debut. The musical premiered mere days after the death of Stephen Sondheim (who wrote the lyrics for the original production, with a book by Arthur Laurents and score by Leonard Bernstein) at the age of 91....
MOVIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg and ‘West Side Story’ Cast Remember Stephen Sondheim’s Legacy at New York Premiere

Three days after the death of Stephen Sondheim and 60 years after its first film debut, “West Side Story,” Stephen Spielberg’s expansive remake of the classic movie musical, premiered in New York City. A momentous occasion for the revival of a beatified American film, the premiere, attended by Spielberg, executive producer Rita Moreno, and the movie’s cast — including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist — took place in the shadow of Sondheim’s profound loss. “This can’t be the night we’ve long anticipated, because of the absence of Stephen Sondheim,” Spielberg said to the audience before the screening....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#A Little Night Music#Netflix Film#The New York Times
Hollywood.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a Broadway and Hollywood Powerhouse

This has been a huge year for playwright, composer, actor, and now director Lin-Manuel Miranda. He wrote and starred in Netflix’s Vivo, released a film adaptation of his hit Broadway musical In the Heights, and will soon wow audiences with the releases of Tick, Tick… Boom! and Disney’s Encanto. Let’s...
MOVIES
CBS New York

‘West Side Story’ Movie Hits Red Carpet In New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City rolled out the red carpet Monday for the premiere of the “West Side Story” movie. The film was directed by Steven Spielberg and stars newcomer Rachel Zegler, from Hackensack, New Jersey. Spielberg was among those a Monday night’s premiere. Also attending was Rita Moreno, who had a featured role and starred in the 1961 film version. Zegler spoke about how the film has been updated. PHOTOS: ‘West Side Story’ Film Premiere In New York City “The reality of 1957 Manhattan was not a good one for people who came from low income communities. So the conversation about gentrification has been opened up vastly. That’s such an important part of our film,” she said. The cast also paid tribute to the lyricist for the original stage production and film, the late Stephen Sondheim. He died Friday at the age of 91. “It is very sad that he can’t be here tonight, but the good news is that his work will long, long, long last and will be an inspiration for so many. It certainly is for me,” said actor Brian d’Arcy James. The movie also stars Ariana DeBose as Anita. “West Side Story” opens December 10 in theaters nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tom Hanks Fights Back Tears As He Mourns ‘Bosom Buddies’ Co-Star Peter Scolari After His Death

Tom Hanks has paid tribute to his former co-star Peter Scolari during a TV interview, 10 days after he sadly lost his battle with leukemia. Tom Hanks, 65, got emotional during an interview less than two weeks after his friend Peter Scolari passed away. The Oscar winner appeared on the November 2 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and choked back tears as he talked about his former Bosom Buddies co-star. The pair appeared together on two seasons of the ABC show, from November 1980 to March 1982. “Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy has absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies,” Tom said.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

‘Bones’ Star Heath Freeman Dead at 41

Heath Freeman, who played killer Howard Epps on “Bones,” has died at 41. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news to People with a statement that read, "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

51K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy