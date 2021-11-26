ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barkley says coaches asked players for input on offense

By TOM CANAVAN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The firing of Jason Garrett as New York Giants offensive coordinator isn't going to drastically change the way the team plays when it has the ball. Star running back Barkley admitted Friday there might be a few new wrinkles on offense and players have been asked by...

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, RB Saquon Barkley, S Julian Love

Opening Statement: Before we get started with Giants football, just two quick thoughts. We want to give our condolences as an organization to Sam Huff. Obviously, a great player for this organization, did a lot throughout the years. (Condolences) to him and his family. And then a local football coach, Drew Gibbs. For someone who lives in the local community, I know it has hit a lot of people that I know directly. The impact he's had on a lot of lives, this kind of ripple effect goes across high school football. Obviously, high school, college, NFL, we're all kind of connected in the same world, so our thoughts and prayers go out to him, his family and the team up there in Ramapo. That being said, we'll go ahead and jump into questions.
