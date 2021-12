A trip to Andover for the “Joy of Christmas Past and Present” will be a step back in time for young and old alike. The annual event keeps a holiday tradition alive and will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, when students and faculty from Augustana College join the area-wide community for the service of worship and music that begins at Augustana Lutheran Church.

ANDOVER, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO