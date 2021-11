The Flyers may well be nearing the point of no return. After a tough showing against the Bruins on Saturday, they headed down to Florida to face off against the Lightning, and summarily dropped this one in spectacular fashion, being shut out and losing 4-0. And there was a real opportunity there—this is a Lightning team that hasn’t had a smooth start to the season, and while they still aren’t a joke, a Lightning team without both Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point is one that there’s room to do some damage against.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO