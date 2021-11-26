ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rakell, Stolarz help Ducks end skid in 4-0 win over Senators

By DAN GREENSPAN
Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Friday. Troy Terry had a power-play goal and Isac Lundestrom and Derek Grant also scored to help the Ducks end a three-game losing streak....

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Long Beach Press-Telegram

Ducks’ Rickard Rakell rejoins teammates for part of practice

IRVINE — Rickard Rakell returned to the ice Wednesday and skated with his teammates for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury during the Ducks’ overtime loss Oct. 28 to the Buffalo Sabres. He participated in a limited part of the practice, performing a series of non-contact drills before departing.
NHL
Whittier Daily News

Ducks forward Rickard Rakell poised to rejoin lineup after injury layoff

IRVINE — Rickard Rakell played eight games to start 2021-22, scoring four goals and looking like his old productive self again after a couple of rocky seasons in which his scoring touch seemed to have abandoned him. Then he sat out 10 games because of an upper-body injury. Now, he’s...
NHL
Whittier Daily News

Ducks lose to Predators in Rickard Rakell’s return as Troy Terry’s streak ends

Troy Terry had the puck, the game and an extension of his 16-game scoring streak on his stick in the closing minutes of the Ducks’ game Monday against the Nashville Predators. He had time and space while on a third-period power play. He let his shot go from close range and rang it off the right goalpost.
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Avalanche Player Grades from Win over Ducks

Six straight wins for the Avalanche. Let’s do those grades:. Gabe Landeskog (A) – Two assists, four shots on net, and 13 Corsi events for, four against. That’s a very solid hockey game for the captain. This content is for CHN+ subscribers only. You can join us for only $3.49...
NHL
Reuters

Timo Meier helps Sharks pull out win over Senators

Timo Meier capped a three-point game by scoring the game-winning goal midway through the third period, leading the host San Jose Sharks to a 6-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. Matt Nieto, Tomas Hertl, Nick Bonino, Logan Couture and Jacob Middleton also scored for the Sharks, who have...
NHL
NHL

Recap: Stolarz's Shutout Backstops Ducks to 4-0 Win

Anthony Stolarz posted a 34-save shutout, leading the Ducks to a 4-0 win over the Ottawa Senators today at Honda Center. With the win, Anaheim improves to 11-7-3 to sit third in the Pacific Division in points (25). NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. Making his first start since Nov. 5,...
NHL
dallassun.com

Kings look to end skid, take advantage of lowly Senators

The Los Angeles Kings will be looking to end their second lengthy losing streak of the season when they host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon. The Kings have lost five in a row and four straight on their seven-game homestand. Los Angeles is coming off a 6-2 loss against...
NHL
Troy Terry
Sonny Milano
Anthony Stolarz
Rickard Rakell
Anton Forsberg
Victor Mete
Trevor Zegras
Adam Henrique
Filip Gustavsson
flamesnation.ca

Vladar posts second consecutive shutout after making 27 saves in 4–0 win over Bruins

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. The Calgary Flames posted a shutout tonight, defeating the fearsome Boston Bruins at TD Garden by a 4–0 score. Flames goaltender @Dan Vladar recorded his second shutout in as many games — and the second shutout of his career — between the pipes on Sunday. He stopped all 27 Bruins shots he faced to elevate his own personal record this season to 4–0–1 with a .945 save percentage.
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Daniel Vladar’s Flames put an end to B’s win streak with 4-0 final

Down by two goals in the third period, the Bruins were given a golden opportunity to ignite a potential third-period comeback when the Flames’ Juuso Valimaki was whistle for a hold on Curtis Lazar. But instead of slicing their deficit in half, the Bruins’ top power-play unit surrendered a 2-on-0...
NHL
#Ap#The Anaheim Ducks#The Ottawa Senators 4 0
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
NHL
WKBW-TV

Sabres break four-game skid with 4-1 win over Montreal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After an unfortunate tailspin that started with being shut out by Calgary, the Sabres got back into the win column for the first time in over a week. Buffalo defended their home ice with a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Tage Thompson picked up another...
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Ranger Rumors: No contract talks for Ryan Strome; and is Jake DeBrusk a trade target?

“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
NHL
Anaheim Ducks
Ottawa Senators
canescountry.com

About Last Night: Canes dominate in 6-3 win over Flyers, end short skid

The Carolina Hurricanes closed out their road trip back east, against the same Philadelphia Flyers that they fell to on Nov. 12 — except this game had a vastly different feel to it, and an entirely different conclusion. During their previous matchup, Carolina started Frederik Andersen, who was arguably the...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL

