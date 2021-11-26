Police: Woman arrested for selling neighbor's car for scraps

LARGO, Fla. — A man is dead after being hit by a marked Pinellas County Sheriff's Office unit early Monday morning in Largo. Just minutes before 5 a.m., investigators say 29-year-old Deputy William Morgan was driving his patrol SUV south on 66th Street when he hit a man who was crossing from west to east. Authorities said the man, whose identity was not immediately released, was not in a crosswalk.

LARGO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO