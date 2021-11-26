Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run on Trinity Lane

Metro police said a pedestrian, who was injured in a crash on Trinity Lane last week, has died.

Police identified the victim as 64-year-old Joe Franklin. On Nov. 18, Franklin was found lying in the middle of the road and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He died on Wednesday.

Investigators said they are still searching for the vehicle involved in the crash. They said there are no cameras in the immediate area, but a part was found on scene leading investigators to believe a Chrysler Pacifica may be involved — and the 2004-2008 model Pacifica would have front end damage.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.