ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run on Trinity Lane

By Laken Bowles
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0d7e5olG00

Metro police said a pedestrian, who was injured in a crash on Trinity Lane last week, has died.

Police identified the victim as 64-year-old Joe Franklin. On Nov. 18, Franklin was found lying in the middle of the road and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He died on Wednesday.

Investigators said they are still searching for the vehicle involved in the crash. They said there are no cameras in the immediate area, but a part was found on scene leading investigators to believe a Chrysler Pacifica may be involved — and the 2004-2008 model Pacifica would have front end damage.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Miami

‘Mom, I’ve Been In An Accident. I’m In A Helicopter’: Victims Recount Deadly 5-Vehicle Crash

HIALEAH GARDENS (CBSMIAMI) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident where a pickup truck crashed into a pedestrian, a school bus, and three cars.  It happened just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. FHP says the driver of the pickup was traveling south on State Road 826 and got on the exit ramp to NW 103 Street. That’s when they say the driver hit and killed a pedestrian.  Then, the driver kept going. At the intersection of 103rd Street at NW 77 Avenue, troopers say the pickup hit a Hialeah Gardens Middle School bus, an Audi sedan, a Ford sedan, and a Honda...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Franklin
yourvalley.net

18, 19 year old killed in Glendale car crash identified

Glendale police on Monday identified 19-year-old Joseph Daniel Saiz and 18-year-old Elana Keltner Crawford, who were both killed in a fatal collision over the weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 30, just after 8:30 p.m., Glendale Police responded to a collision near the 7000 block of W. Bell Road involving three vehicles. The initial investigation shows Saiz was driving a Ford Mustang eastbound on Bell Road with passenger Crawford in the car. Witnesses reported Saiz was driving at a high rate of speed without headlights on, according to police.
GLENDALE, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Suspect identified in fatal pedestrian collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman has been arrested after police say she left the scene following a fatal pedestrian collision on Saturday, Nov. 20. The woman has been identified as 23-year-old Haeleah Shae Lester. According to officials, Lester was driving a white 2017 Jeep and was traveling...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Trinity Lane#Metro#Chrysler
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man dies in crash after hitting a boulder in a roadway

An Ohio man driving a convertible muscle car perished in southern Nevada after running a stoplight and hitting a boulder in a roadway median, flipping the Camaro he was driving. Authorities say the wreck happened in the Colorado River resort city of Laughlin just before midnight Thursday. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Driver Killed In Salem County Crash

Authorities have identified the driver killed after being struck by a pickup truck early this week in Salem County.Mary J. Green, 68, of Bridgeton was heading east on County Road 602 in Oldsman Township when a Ford Pickup hit the driver’s side of her Lincoln at an intersection with County Road 551,…
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Police: 2 Women Killed In Single-Car Crash In North New Hyde Park

NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two women were killed and a man was critically injured in a single-car crash on Long Island on Sunday morning. Two passengers were ejected from a 2009 Toyota Corolla that overturned against a pole on Marcus Avenue near Union Turnpike in North New Hyde Park just before 7 a.m. Sunday, police said. A 39-year-old woman and a 71-year-old-woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 41-year-old man, was removed from the car and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Witness Glenn Annesley said the car was speeding when it crashed. “Broadsided the telephone pole, hit the curb and swerved to the right, went on to the grass, went airborne approximately 80 feet into, hit the pole,” Annesley said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, NY
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy