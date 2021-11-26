ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pageland, SC

Escaped animals were shot at Pageland high school, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TdWKk_0d7e5nsX00
Goats (Bernd Wüstneck/picture alliance via Getty Images)

PAGELAND, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after several goats and chickens were shot at Central High School in Pageland.

According to deputies, the animals were killed between 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

[ ALSO READ: $10K retired racehorse shot to death at York County farm, deputies say ]

The animals were part of the Future Farmers of America program and agriculture class at Central High School and escaped out of their pen.

Anyone with information on this case or who may have seen someone leaving the school is asked to call the tip line at 843-287-0235.

(WATCH BELOW: 18-Year-Old Faces More Than 60 Charges Of Animal Cruelty In Watauga County)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Officials confirm one man died in Rock Hill fire

ROCK HILL, N.C. — A man died in a Wednesday morning fire in Rock Hill, officials said. The York County Coroner’s Office responded to a home on McGill Street near Cherry shortly after 9 a.m. Officials said 23-year-old James Roberson died in the fire. [ ALSO READ: House fire north...
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Florida sheriff: 2 men stole $935K in wooden pallets and trucks

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two Florida men are facing charges after detectives say they stole $704,487 in wooden pallets and 25 semi-trailers. Bobby Herrera, the owner of JCI Pallet, was allegedly caught on video removing seven semi-trailers full of wooden pallets, WFLA reported. Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said they confronted Herrera with the video, to which he responded, “That looks like me.”
FLORIDA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina police officer kills man wielding machete

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — (AP) — A North Carolina police officer shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a machete and yelled at officers to kill him, authorities said. Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said Sgt. R.T. Phillips shot Adam McKnight, 33, after Phillips and other officers attempted to disarm him, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. McKnight also asked officers, including Phillips, to shoot and kill him. The confrontation began Sunday afternoon when officers responded to a call that a man was threatening the occupants of a home.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Pageland, SC
County
Chesterfield County, SC
Pageland, SC
Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Crews battle heavy fire at Mint Hill home

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters battled a massive fire at a home in Mint Hill Monday morning. Crews were called to Edwards Place in the Bainbridge subdivision shortly after 7:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said the home was heavily damaged and part of the roof had collapsed. [ The...
MINT HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animals#Police#Animal Cruelty#Central High School#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

Sheriff: Lumberton man charged with fatally shooting 3

LUMBERTON, N.C. — (AP) — Authorities in southeastern North Carolina say that a Lumberton man has been arrested after they say he fatally shot three people. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the shootings occurred Friday evening. The sheriff’s office said that Dekota Ray Locklear, 23,...
LUMBERTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

5-year-old killed in accidental shooting on Thanksgiving, family says

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 5-year-old girl died on Thanksgiving in an accidental shooting in South Fulton, family members told WSB-TV. Police said they responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday night at The Garden of Camp Creek Apartments, WSB reported. Authorities said Khalis Eberhart was shot in the chest after another child picked up a gun. Family members told WSB that Khalis died after a child hit a gun that had been placed on a chair, causing it to go off.
SOUTH FULTON, TN
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
66K+
Followers
73K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy