Escaped animals were shot at Pageland high school, police say

Goats (Bernd Wüstneck/picture alliance via Getty Images)

PAGELAND, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after several goats and chickens were shot at Central High School in Pageland.

According to deputies, the animals were killed between 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

[ ALSO READ: $10K retired racehorse shot to death at York County farm, deputies say ]

The animals were part of the Future Farmers of America program and agriculture class at Central High School and escaped out of their pen.

Anyone with information on this case or who may have seen someone leaving the school is asked to call the tip line at 843-287-0235.

(WATCH BELOW: 18-Year-Old Faces More Than 60 Charges Of Animal Cruelty In Watauga County)

©2021 Cox Media Group