Winston-salem, NC

Winston-Salem officers arrest man accused of shooting other man, barricading himself inside home

By FOX8 Digital Desk
 3 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a home on Friday after a shooting suspect barricaded himself inside, and a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to a WSPD news release.

Around 2:12 p.m., officers responded to New Greensboro Road when they were told about a shooting.

During an argument between two men, one of the men, later identified as Thomas Wayne Hayes, 62, of Winston-Salem, went into his home, came out with a gun and shot the other man in the arm, police say.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hayes then barricaded himself inside his home.

Police issued a warrant for arrest, and a SWAT team was sent to the scene. Hayes then turned himself over to authorities.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

