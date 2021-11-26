ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zion Williamson cleared for full basketball activities

By Josh Weinstein
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in full team basketball activities, the team announced Friday. Williamson hasn't played this season as he continues to recover from...

www.thescore.com

Yardbarker

Pelicans have gone to great lengths to get Zion Williamson healthy?

The New Orleans Pelicans need Zion Williamson to be healthy and in shape, and they are apparently moving mountains to try to make it happen. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Andrew Lopez report Friday that the Pelicans have gone to great lengths to get Williamson healthy, devoting significant time, resources and energy. Namely, they have changed staff members and even changed some of their culinary practices in an effort to support Williamson. The report adds that the Pelicans have spoken to him about protecting his body from extra hits and that executive David Griffin has stood up privately for Williamson by sending video clips to the league to illustrate how the star forward has been getting hacked. Griffin was even fined by the NBA last year for publicly criticizing the way that Williamson is officiated.
NBA Analysis Network

This Pelicans-Timberwolves Trade Pairs Karl-Anthony Towns, Zion Williamson

If there are two NBA teams that need to make a trade the most, it is the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves. Both sides have been near the bottom of the Western Conference for years now with no end in sight. It will be interesting to see if the two sides are determined to get together to help the other.
WDSU

Zion Williamson likely out until December

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts. Williamson, who underwent imaging on his fractured right foot on Thursday (Nov. 11), was medically cleared by Dr....
Person
Zion Williamson
Hoops Rumors

Pelicans OK one-on-one drills for Zion Williamson

The Pelicans have green-lit one-on-one contact drills for All-Star forward Zion Williamson, according to a team press release. The third-year forward, drafted with the top pick out of Duke in 2019, has missed all of the 2021-22 season to this point due to fractured right foot he incurred during the offseason.
UPI News

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson cleared for contact, nearing return

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills as he nears a return to the court. In a statement released Tuesday, the Pelicans said Williamson, who has missed every game this season due to a right foot fracture that he suffered in the summer, will begin 1-on-1 workouts and "progressively work toward full team workouts."
Washington Post

The shaming of Zion Williamson says more about a culture of critics than about him

The fitness experts and dietitians scattered about Capital One Arena, who came to watch an NBA game Monday evening, noticed a prospective client sitting near the end of the New Orleans Pelicans’ sideline. They desperately wanted his attention. “Zion!” a man in Section 120 screamed during a quiet moment in...
theScore

Zion cleared to participate in 1-on-1 drills

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in one-on-one drills, the team announced on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Andrew Lopez. Williamson will undergo further testing on Nov. 24 to determine whether he's ready to move on to full-team workouts. The 2021 All-Star has missed the entire...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pelicans changed their culinary practices for Zion Williamson

The Pelicans have poured resources, time and energy to protect Williamson’s health. They have changed members of the staff and even changed some of their culinary practices in an attempt to support him. They have talked with him about protecting his body from extra hits. Griffin has stood up for him privately, sending video clips to the league to illustrate how Williamson was getting beat up. When that didn’t work, Griffin ripped NBA referees publicly for not protecting Williamson and was fined $50,000.
NOLA.com

Scott Kushner: Update on Zion Williamson's health revives flicker of hope for Pelicans

Zion Williamson is making progress. Yes, it’s slow. And the changes are frustratingly incremental. But at least it is something. Considering the way the opening month of the New Orleans Pelicans’ season has unfolded, anything better than a setback should at least be met with a sigh of relief. Perhaps even a twinge of excitement about the future.
247Sports

Zion Williamson takes a step toward making his season debut

Former Duke star Zion Williamson has been cleared to return to limited practice session according to an announced made by the New Orleans Pelicans. The third year star will begin to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts. There is no timetable for his ultimate return to game action, however.
WKRG News 5

Pelicans report Zion cleared for contact

A day after losing to the Eastern Conference-best Washington Wizards (10-3), the beleaguered New Orleans Pelicans (2-13) announced that third-year forward Zion Williamson "has been cleared to participate in contact drills."
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NOLA.com

Pelicans' Zion Williamson takes another baby step in recovery from foot fracture

One of the NBA’s most explosive athletes has taken a baby step toward returning to the court. Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that star forward Zion Williamson has received clearance to begin doing contact drills. Williamson will undergo another round of medical tests Nov. 24, which will determine when...
basketball-addict.com

Zion Williamson’s health forces Pelicans to do a kitchen makeover

The New Orleans Pelicans are forced to do a kitchen makeover based on Zion Williamson’s occurring health status. The number one overall draft pick has yet to experience some action this season, as he deals with a challenging rehab on his foot surgery. Fans and personalities around the NBA have criticized Williamson’s weight, questioning whether […] The post Zion Williamson’s health forces Pelicans to do a kitchen makeover appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bleacher Report

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Cleared to Resume Contact Drills in Foot Injury Rehab

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is still working his way back to the court after undergoing offseason foot surgery, and he's taking the next step in his recovery. The Pelicans announced Williamson has been cleared to resume contact drills. The team says he will start with one-on-one drills...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Zion Williamson News

Zion Williamson is officially cleared for contact drills. The team says the young superstar will begin with 1-on-1 workouts for now. A re-evaluation is scheduled for November 24, after which it’s possible Zion could return to full team workouts. ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez was one of the first on...
FanSided

New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson can’t save disastrous season

The New Orleans Pelicans are an absolute enigma. They are currently 2-14 on the season, and there seems to be no end in sight for their misery. It’s extremely weird to see a team with this much talent performing this poorly. Looking up and down the roster, they have enough talent to be a decent NBA team, in theory.
hotnewhiphop.com

Zion Williamson's Weight & Conditioning Is A Problem

During his time at Duke, Zion Williamson was a phenom who was considered to be the second coming of LeBron James. It had been a very long time since a player had elicited this kind of hype going into his draft year, and it was well deserved. Zion was pulling off 360-degree dunks all while jumping out of the gym just to block shots. His athleticism was unlike anything fans had ever seen before, especially for a guy of his size. At 6-6 and 284 pounds, Zion was considered to be a freak athlete that could dominate the NBA if put into the right position.
