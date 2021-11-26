Small businesses encourage Tampa Bay to shop local this holiday season

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — While some shoppers took advantage of Black Friday deals, many small local businesses are gearing up for Small Business Saturday, an effort focused on shopping local for the holidays.

However, one small business in South Tampa is taking advantage of the shopping weekend and, instead of just celebrating Small Business Saturday, she is celebrating Small Business Weekend.

“Black Friday is more of a big-store thing and we just decided to make the whole weekend about our customers and small businesses, so we celebrate Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said Allison Bernardi, owner of Hazel+Dot.

Many small businesses faced challenges during the pandemic and are hoping this holiday shopping season will be better. Bernardi says they were ok last year – thanks to their loyal customers, they were able to stay afloat.

“We are hoping that this year is more exciting and better than ever,” added Bernardi.

Bernardi tells 8 On Your Side that shopping local helps our community, as items in her store are from local vendors or other small businesses.

“Because we buy from all of these people, we are giving back to the community every time we buy, so when people buy from us they are helping us do that,” said Bernardi.

For every dollar spent at a local small business, 67 cents of it goes back into the community.

