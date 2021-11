Both the audiences and hosts of The View were having none of the show’s guest today, writer John McWhorter. The Woke Racism author visited the panel today to promote his new title — only to get shut down by Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin in a matter of minutes. It didn’t take long for the hosts to call him out for comparing racism to religion. And before McWhorter was able to escape, Goldberg tossed in one last roast: while announcing the in-studio audience would receive a copy, she made it seem like they wouldn’t even want one. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out!

