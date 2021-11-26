Tallest indoor Christmas tree in the U.S. lights up at Galleria Dallas mall

Santa arrives at Galleria Dallas on Friday, Nov. 19, and will welcome guests from his Santaland Express on Level I near Banana Republic with a captivating experience and amazing visuals. This year, Santaland is designed and operated by the elves behind the magic of Snowday Dallas and Pop! By Snowday, so expect many Instagrammable moments on the way to getting your professional photos with Santa. For Santaland Express, which will be open Nov. 19 through Dec. 24, photo packages run from $28 to $69 for up to six guests with options for printed or digital images; $10 will be charged for each additional guest. Galleria Dallas is proud to offer the area's most technologically advanced and hygienically prepared Santa experience. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made online at https://www.snowdaydallas.com/santaland/

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO