Tallest indoor Christmas tree in the U.S. lights up at Galleria Dallas mall

fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - Santa is making an early trip to North Texas to help light the tallest indoor...

www.fox35orlando.com

midfloridanewspapers.com

Hotel Jacaranda lights the Christmas Tree

AVON PARK — The Hotel Jacaranda brought a cheer from the young and young-at-heart alike Tuesday with the lighting of the Christmas tree in the Grand Lobby of the historic structure. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand for the festivities as they posed for photos with the little ones...
AVON PARK, FL
visitdallas.com

Visit Santaland at Galleria Dallas

Santa arrives at Galleria Dallas on Friday, Nov. 19, and will welcome guests from his Santaland Express on Level I near Banana Republic with a captivating experience and amazing visuals. This year, Santaland is designed and operated by the elves behind the magic of Snowday Dallas and Pop! By Snowday, so expect many Instagrammable moments on the way to getting your professional photos with Santa. For Santaland Express, which will be open Nov. 19 through Dec. 24, photo packages run from $28 to $69 for up to six guests with options for printed or digital images; $10 will be charged for each additional guest. Galleria Dallas is proud to offer the area's most technologically advanced and hygienically prepared Santa experience. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made online at https://www.snowdaydallas.com/santaland/
LIFESTYLE
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Christmas Tree Lights Up in Millennium Park Friday

The City of Chicago's 108th annual Christmas tree lighting in Millennium Park begins Friday at 6 p.m., at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street. It's one of the many holiday events taking place across the Chicago area this weekend. Ice skating in Millennium Park at the McCormick Tribune...
CHICAGO, IL
#Galleria Dallas#Christmas Tree#Lights Up#North Texas
KSAT 12

WATCH: 50-foot Christmas tree lights up Travis Park

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio is going to look much brighter. H-E-B’s 50-foot Concolor Fir is lit up for the Christmas season after a tree-lighting ceremony took place at Travis Park Friday. Holiday celebrations kicked off with appearances from the Ballet San Antonio Nutcracker cast and a screening of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Wave 3

45-foot Christmas tree installed downtown for Light Up Louisville event

Students bring guns to school for protection, experts say. Jefferson County Public Schools has discovered at least ten guns on campus so far this year. ‘Be aware of your surroundings’: Police chief warns residents after rise in carjackings. Updated: 4 hours ago. Amid more aggressive patrols and surveillance, there is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WIBW

NOTO Celebration of Winter kicks off with lighting up the Christmas tree

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North Topeka is in the Christmas spirit after lighting up a Christmas tree, having wagon rides and live music to start its Holiday Market events. Saturday night, NOTO officials and the public gathered near Breezeway Park to light up a large blue spruce Christmas tree. NOTO Executive Director Thomas Underwood said the tree was donated and they used grant money from the Topeka Community Foundation fund for the lights. The district also used funds to hang about 30 wreaths all around NOTO.
TOPEKA, KS
thesandpaper.net

Christmas Tree Lighting, Ye Olde Christmas in Tuckerton

After Thanksgiving dinner, line up along the boardwalk to observe Tuckerton’s annual tree lighting. Arrive at Stewart’s Root Beer at 6 p.m. to enjoy hot cocoa and Christmas carols sung in the style of Frank Sinatra by Michael Corliss. Then, head over to the boardwalk at 7 p.m. sharp for the tree lighting. The Tuckerton’s Pride & Celebration Committee encourages folks to bring fully charged cellphones for a “fun surprise.”
TUCKERTON, NJ
theriver953.com

Winchester places the Christmas tree on the Old Town Mall

In a social media post from Winchester Police Department the City of Winchester welcomed its Christmas tree to the Old Town Mall. The 20 foot tall blue spruce was brought in by flatbed truck and placed by crane across from the Civil War Museum on the Loundoun St. Mall yesterday Nov. 18.
WINCHESTER, VA
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Long Beach will party live to light up city’s Christmas tree

This year, when Mayor Robert Garcia flips the switch to turn on the thousands of lights on the Long Beach Christmas tree, there will be a crowd to see him do it. In 2020, Garcia was alone — except for the video crew and some technicians — because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tree on the Terrace Theater plaza shined, but the city streamed the show live instead of allowing people to attend.
LONG BEACH, CA
rcnky.com

Photos: Edgewood Christmas Tree Lighting

The City of Edgewood hosted its annual Christmas tree lighting on Sunday evening in an event that included a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, and Frozen star Elsa. RCN's Patricia A. Scheyer produced these photos.
EDGEWOOD, KY
CBS Sacramento

Placerville Christmas Tree Farm Keeps Tradition Alive Through Drought And Fire

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — At a third-generation Christmas tree farm in Placerville, there is no problem that goes unsolved may it be drought, water restrictions, or wildfire — the McGee Family knows their farm is part of other families’ holiday traditions. That promise to provide the Christmas staple of a tree, made by Eli McGee’s grandparents before he was born, is what he says makes the problems and the sometimes-elusive solutions worth it. He took over the McGee Christmas Tree Farm six months ago in the spring. His father, Mike, is still his go-to for advice, but he’s making his own way,...
PLACERVILLE, CA
NottinghamMD.com

Perry Hall Improvement Association to hold 2021 Christmas tree lighting, ‘Light up the Night’ decorating contest

PERRY HALL, MD—The Perry Hall Improvement Association will celebrate the 2021 Christmas tree lighting next month. The event will be held on Sunday, December 5 at 6:30 p.m. This year, the tree lighting will take place at Perry Hall Animal Hospital, located at 9022 Belair Road (21236).  All residents are welcome. PHIA has also announced the return of the “Light up … Continue reading "Perry Hall Improvement Association to hold 2021 Christmas tree lighting, ‘Light up the Night’ decorating contest" The post Perry Hall Improvement Association to hold 2021 Christmas tree lighting, ‘Light up the Night’ decorating contest appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD

