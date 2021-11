One star of the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home was creeped out by an action figure of Tom Holland that didn't have anything to do with his role as the web-slinger. With about a month to go until the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production releases in theaters, the promotional train has started to speed up. While fans have finally got to enjoy the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the movie's stars have participated in various interviews. The latest interview of Tom Holland features GQ giving the actor $1.2 million of fake money to spend in an online shopping spree. When Holland got to the "action figure" section of his shopping, he revealed how even he found one of his own figures creepy.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO