DAVENPORT, Iowa — Earlier this month, Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors launched a peanut butter collection campaign that will last throughout November. Realtors on both sides of the Mississippi River have been collecting peanut butter for charities, such as the River Bend Food Bank, with the goal of contributing 2,000 jars for families in need, according to the announcement from Ruhl&Ruhl.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 15 DAYS AGO