United States Welcomes Australia’s Intended Action Against Hizballah

Today marks another milestone for the “Unbreakable Alliance” with the ten-year anniversary of the Australia – United States Force Posture Initiatives. Over the last ten years, the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin and Enhanced Air Cooperation have grown in scale and complexity. The first Marine Rotational Force – Darwin started with less than 200 US Marines before reaching more than 2,500 in 2019. Enhanced Air Cooperation has expanded to include fourth- and fifth-generation fighter integration, and interoperability on logistics and health capabilities. This cooperation has ensured that the Alliance is better positioned to deter coercion and respond to the full range of contingencies in the Indo-Pacific.

