ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

United States Welcomes Australia’s Intended Action Against Hizballah

By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe welcome Australia’s intention to declare Hizballah in its entirety a terrorist organization under Australia’s criminal code. Erasing the erroneous distinction between Hizballah’s military...

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chinese SPY SHIP spends three weeks in secretive mission off the coast of Australia - passing critical military bases after entering exclusive economic zone near Darwin

A Chinese spy ship was spotted lurking off the Australian coast for three weeks and passing several major military bases. The Dongdiao-class spy ship entered the 200km exclusive economic zone off the coast of Darwin in August. The ships are equipped with sophisticated antennas and radar technology that allows them...
MILITARY
defense.gov

Joint Statement on 10-Year Anniversary for the Australia-United States Force Posture Initiatives

Today marks another milestone for the “Unbreakable Alliance” with the ten-year anniversary of the Australia – United States Force Posture Initiatives. Over the last ten years, the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin and Enhanced Air Cooperation have grown in scale and complexity. The first Marine Rotational Force – Darwin started with less than 200 US Marines before reaching more than 2,500 in 2019. Enhanced Air Cooperation has expanded to include fourth- and fifth-generation fighter integration, and interoperability on logistics and health capabilities. This cooperation has ensured that the Alliance is better positioned to deter coercion and respond to the full range of contingencies in the Indo-Pacific.
POLITICS
The Press

VIDSIG's Life-Changing Conversations Have Spread Across the United States, as well as the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

VIDSIG Signs Partnership With the Wisconsin State PTA. SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live, global video chat platform VIDSIG announced today it had signed a partnership agreement with the Wisconsin State PTA to provide live, one-to-one video chats with its hundreds of vetted undergrads from colleges and universities across the United States.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Lebanese
Times Daily

Australia to welcome vaccinated foreign students, workers

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government expects 200,000 vaccinated foreign students and skilled workers will soon return without quarantining when the country further relaxes pandemic restrictions next week. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
AUSTRALIA
MinnPost

The world’s democracies are backsliding — including the United States

The Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), in its latest report on the Global State of Democracy, acknowledged that progress toward democracy suffered many blows from the pandemic and other issues, concluding that the number of countries undergoing “democratic backsliding” over the past decade is at its highest point ever, and included our poor, dear nation as one of those in which democracy lost ground. The report’s authors summarized its findings thus:
POLITICS
wsau.com

Australia says China’s ‘alarming’ actions at odds with peaceful rhetoric

CANBERRA (Reuters) – China’s “alarming” actions do not match its rhetoric about promoting peace and prosperity in the region, Australia’s defence minister said on Friday after a Chinese navy ship was tracked sailing through the country’s exclusive economic zone. Defence Minister Peter Dutton listed China’s militarisation of the South China...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Australia
U.S. Department of State

Joint Statement on Increasing Violence in Myanmar

The following is the text of a joint statement signed by the governments of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States. We reiterate our grave concern over reports of ongoing human rights violations and abuses by the Myanmar Security Forces across the country, including...
WORLD
HackerNoon

Australia's Ransomware Action Plan

The Australian government has put forward a plan to combat the problem of cybercrime. The plan proposes strengthening existing law and introducing tougher sanctions for cybercriminals. While the plan is an improvement over the previous Australian plan, it still has some shortcomings and should be revised. The government's plan will make the Australian government's regulatory agencies more effective and will reduce the cost of these attacks. The new laws will include a mandatory reporting requirement and the development of a mandatory cybercrime action plan. This means that the Australian Government can now combat the cybercrime problem.
PUBLIC SAFETY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with South African Foreign Minister Pandor

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Pandor emphasized the importance of continued partnership among the United States, the African Union, South Africa, and the other impacted nations in Africa to help vaccinate populations and combat the impacts of COVID-19. The Secretary expressed appreciation for the longstanding public health cooperation between the United States and South Africa. Secretary Blinken specifically praised South Africa’s scientists for the quick identification of the Omicron variant and South Africa’s government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world.
WORLD
gmauthority.com

No Legal Action Against GM Holden Australia After Investigation

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) has cleared GM Holden of any wrongdoing against auto retailers following its hasty exit from the market last year, Reuters reports. The ACCC previously launched a probe into GM’s withdrawal from Australia after the Holden dealer network said it was offered “grossly inadequate”...
ECONOMY
gcaptain.com

As China Menaces Taiwan, the Island’s Friends Aid Its Secretive Submarine Project

By Mari Saito (Reuters) – For more than two decades, Taiwan tried to buy a fleet of modern conventional submarines to fend off an existential threat – invasion by China. There were no takers. The United States, Taiwan’s main ally, has a nuclear-powered fleet and hadn’t built diesel-powered subs in decades. Other nations balked, fearful of angering Beijing.
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan, Europe must defend democracy together, president says

TAIPEI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan and Europe must work together to defend against authoritarianism and disinformation, President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting lawmakers from the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on Monday. Lithuania has faced sustained pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, since allowing...
POLITICS
baltimorenews.net

China ties blamed for Solomon Islands unrest

Washington [US], November 28 (ANI): As the violent unrest refuses to die down in the Solomon Islands, the leader of island nation Manasseh Sogavare has blamed "foreign powers" for encouraging the unrest in the country that is a key battlefront in the Pacific region. Papua New Guinea and Australia are...
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Fifth Anniversary of Colombia’s Peace Accord

On behalf of the people and Government of the United States, I congratulate Colombia on the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Peace Accord.  Colombia’s 2016 Peace Accord ended five decades of conflict with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and represents the path to lasting peace.  The United States has a long history of supporting the Peace Accord, and we value its continuing implementation and achievements thus far.
POLITICS
Sporting News

Matildas vs United States: Australia humbled in front of record crowd

The Matildas have been beaten 3-0 by the United States in front of a record crowd at Stadium Australia on Saturday afternoon. A goal after 24 seconds saw the USWNT start the game with a bang and they scored a second quickly after half-time. Australia had their fair share of...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy