Stephen Sondheim Remembered as ‘a Revolutionary Voice,’ ‘The Greatest’

It’s weird that I just got through watching tick, tick… Boom! on Netflix, in which Bradley Whitford portrays Stephen Sondheim and does an expert imitation of the composer’s tics, when I heard that Sondheim himself had passed away. He was a Broadway songwriter, but his work reverberated into corners far beyond the New York stage. The man was 91 and lived to see himself become an institution, whole musical revues devoted to his work and films made of many of his stage shows. (Steven Spielberg’s version of West Side Story will be a monument to him now.) He carried the torch for the Broadway musical as a vehicle for exploring adult emotions through decades when crowds were flocking to the latest Andrew Lloyd Webber spectacle. He seeped through to the culture at all levels, being parodied on The Simpsons and by Lin-Manuel Miranda (who converted Sondheim to rap music late in his life). His fans are legion, and I am one. Here are some songs that meant something to me.

