World

WHO pressed to explain 'skipping Nu & Xi Covid strains

charlottenews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization (WHO) decision to name the new coronavirus variant of concern ?Omicron? has raised some eyebrows, as under its Greek alphabet naming scheme the next ones up should have been ?Nu? and then ?Xi?. Omicron, designated as such on Friday, is supposed to be the common...

www.charlottenews.net

Daily Mail

Was new variant named Omicron to avoid angering Beijing? WHO chose to skip TWO letters of Greek alphabet to avoid 'Xi' which has written similarity to Chinese president Xi Jinping

The relationship between China and the World Health Organisation has come under renewed scrutiny after the UN body appeared to skip over the Greek letter 'Xi' and call the new Covid variant 'Omicron' instead. Last night the WHO sparked criticism from China hawks after it named the mutation 'Omicron' instead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

World Health Organization Skips Greek Letter ‘Xi’ in Naming New Covid Variant

The World Health Organization announced Friday it was naming a new Covid-19 variant “Omicron,” skipping over a politically sensitive letter of the Greek alphabet. The WHO made the announcement about the B.1.1.529 variant out of Johannesburg, South Africa, passing over a letter many observers presumed would be next — “Nu” — as well as the subsequent letter, “Xi,” which composes part of Chinese leader Xi Jinping‘s name.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
AFP

In slap at China, US praises SAfrica's detection of new Covid strain

The United States praised South Africa Saturday for quickly identifying the new Covid strain called Omicron and sharing this information with the world -- a barely veiled slap at China's handling of the original outbreak of the novel coronavirus. "Secretary Blinken specifically praised South Africa’s scientists for the quick identification of the Omicron variant and South Africa’s government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world," the statement said.
WORLD
WTVR-TV

FACT FOCUS: Why WHO skipped ‘nu,’ ‘xi’ for new COVID variant

The name of a newly identified variant of the coronavirus has had some social media users scratching their heads about the World Health Organization’s system for labeling certain versions of the virus. The WHO chose on Friday to dub the variant, first reported to the agency by scientists in South...
WORLD
charlottenews.net

Not Nu: WHO officially names new Covid variant of concern Omicron

The World Health Organization (WHO) has named the new Covid-19 variant first detected in southern Africa ?Omicron?, the UN health agency said after a meeting on Friday. The global health agency met on Friday to name the B.1.1.529 strain and decided to classify it as a "variant of concern," rather than the less serious designation "variant of interest."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Who#Nu Xi Covid#Omicron#Greek#Telegraph#Washington Examiner
charlottenews.net

WHO calls meeting on Friday over COVID strain found in South Africa, Botswana

London [UK], November 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The World Health Organization (WHO) is convening an emergency meeting Friday to discuss the potentially rapidly spreading COVID strain found in South Africa and Botswana, the Financial Times reported, citing sources. Earlier, the Daily Mail reported that scientists from the UK had warned of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

WHO meeting to discuss risks of new COVID Strain

(Geneva) -- The World Health Organization says it will take several weeks to understand a new strain of COVID-19 that could be spreading fast. The UN agency is meeting in Switzerland Friday to discuss the new variant, which was recently detected in South Africa and may be vaccine-resistant. Fears about the variant sent stock futures plunging overnight.
WORLD
newyorkcitynews.net

WHO could take weeks to understand new Covid strain

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that it could take ?a few weeks? to understand the risk posed by the transmissibility of the newly mutated strain of the Covid variant that's been detected in South Africa. Speaking on Friday, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier laid out the organization's approach, as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Biden says Omicron 'not a cause for panic' as G7 urges action

G7 health ministers on Monday called for "urgent action" to combat the newly identified Omicron Covid-19 variant spreading across the world as US President Joe Biden said the strain is "not a cause for panic". Australia and Japan led the growing list of countries imposing fresh travel restrictions or slamming shut their borders as the new strain identified last week spreads rapidly to Europe, Asia and North America. However Biden told Americans he did not foresee new lockdowns or extending travel restrictions for now because of Omicron. While no deaths have yet been reported from Omicron, and it remains unclear how infectious and how resistant the strain may prove to vaccines, its emergence underscores how besieged the world remains by Covid-19, nearly two years after the first cases were recorded.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

What does Greek word omicron mean? How the Covid variant names are chosen

The WHO has named the latest variant of the Covid-19 virus “omicron”, saying it has become a variant of concern since it was first identified in South Africa on 9 November and that it poses a “very high” global risk with potentially severe consequences. While the global health agency and other experts continue to study just how dangerous and transmissible the variant is, it has already drawn international attention because of the “unprecedented” number of mutations it exhibits compared to other Covid variants — as well as confusion over where it gets its name from.Why is the variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stonyplainreporter.com

WHO skipped over Nu and Xi to avoid causing cultural offence in naming new variant

Speculation arose when the World Health Organization skipped over the expected continuation of the Greek alphabet to name the new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa last week. Like the other variants Beta and Delta, the next names were predicted to be Nu and Xi, however the organization went with Omicron instead.
WORLD
The Independent

China concerned about impact of omicron Covid variant on Winter Olympics

China says the omicron variant of the coronavirus is a concern for organizers of the Beijing Winter Olympics but it remains confident the games will be held as scheduled in February.The new variant is the latest challenge facing the games, which have taken criticism over the lack of natural snow in the Chinese capital, the country’s human rights record, and tennis star Peng Shuai’s recent accusations of sexual assault against a former top leader of the ruling Communist Party.At a daily briefing on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said omicron would “certainly bring some challenges in terms of prevention...
TENNIS
Telegraph

Live Coronavirus latest news: Belgium detects first case of 'nu' Covid strain

Reinfection 'less likely to result in hospitalisation'. A case of the 'nu' Covid variant, first identified in southern Africa, has been identified in Belgium, with laboratories in the country increasing their vigilance to catch the potentially more transmissible strain. A patient returning from Egypt, via Turkey, contracted the variant of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

