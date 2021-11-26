5 Replacements for Ben Chilwell on Fantasy Premier League

Chelsea fans were buzzing on Tuesday evening after one of the most impressive performances of the young season. The Blues followed up their 3-0 victory at the King Power Stadium with a 4-0 thrashing of Juventus at Stamford Bridge. The resounding victory saw them move into the top spot in Group H and put the west Londoners on the brink of securing a place in the Round of 16 as a group winner. Chelsea had just handed the Italian giants their worst loss in any competition since 2004 and yet, the mood was not as celebratory as it should’ve been. Quickly after securing the three points, the tone shifted to one of concern after the Blues lost two key players to injury during the duration of the contest.

UEFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO