5 Replacements for Ben Chilwell on Fantasy Premier League

By Deevyashali Parekh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Chilwell was on fire for Chelsea since returning to the starting XI and was slowly forming part of a “template” 4-man defence for FPL managers. Devastatingly for a man in the form that he was in, a “partial ACL” injury per Thomas Tuchel means the Chelsea left...

Ben Chilwell injury adds to Chelsea’s up-and-down night

Before this game, we were celebrating the return of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku to the Chelsea bench. Finally, it felt like we might be getting a fully fit squad back. But we spoke too soon. We lost N’Golo Kante to injury before the end of the first half, and...
Thomas Tuchel offers update on Ben Chilwell’s knee injury

Ben Chilwell went down injured for Chelsea last night during their victory over Juventus. It was a perfect night other than that and certainly a perfect performance from Chelsea scoring 4 against the Italian giants without reply. It would be amazing if you guys subscribed for my project over at...
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ben Chilwell
Thomas Tuchel has Chelsea injury fears over Ben Chilwell and N'Golo Kante on otherwise perfect night vs Juventus

Thomas Tuchel admitted he is worried by the injuries suffered by N'Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell during Chelsea's 4-0 thrashing of Juventus on Tuesday night. The Blues secured their place in the Champions League last 16 thanks to goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner, but Kante and Chilwell are now doubts for Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester United, having been forced off either side of half-time.
Chelsea Defender Ben Chilwell Set to Miss Rest of Year With ACL Injury

Chelsea have suffered a major injury blow regarding Ben Chilwell due to an ACL injury. The 24-year-old came off during their 4-0 win over Juventus on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge and Thomas Tuchel hoped the injury wasn't too bad. But their worst fears have been imagined after it was...
Ben Chilwell out until 2022 after suspected ACL injury

Chelsea and England full-back Ben Chilwell has been ruled out until 2022 after suffering suspected anterior cruciate ligament damage, with his club willing to wait and see how the injury heals on its own before the player undergoes season-ending surgery. Chilwell went down in agony in the second half of...
Chelsea fear Ben Chilwell season is over

Chelsea fear Ben Chilwell's season is over after suffering a knee injury in their Champions League win against Juventus. Chilwell is having a scan on his knee issue on Wednesday but The Sun report that the damage is suspected to be his anterior cruciate ligament and would therefore rule him out for the rest of the season.
Chelsea needs to deliver Tuchel a potential Chilwell replacement

Chelsea fans were buzzing on Tuesday evening after one of the most impressive performances of the young season. The Blues followed up their 3-0 victory at the King Power Stadium with a 4-0 thrashing of Juventus at Stamford Bridge. The resounding victory saw them move into the top spot in Group H and put the west Londoners on the brink of securing a place in the Round of 16 as a group winner. Chelsea had just handed the Italian giants their worst loss in any competition since 2004 and yet, the mood was not as celebratory as it should’ve been. Quickly after securing the three points, the tone shifted to one of concern after the Blues lost two key players to injury during the duration of the contest.
When Ben Chilwell Could Make Chelsea Return Following ACL Injury

Ben Chilwell suffered a major blow to his 2021/22 season after sustaining suspected anterior cruciate ligament damage during their 4-0 win against Juventus on Tuesday night. The 24-year-old jarred his knee and was forced off with around 20 minutes to go. Thomas Tuchel offered an update post-match hoping his injury wasn't too bad, but the bad news was confirmed.
Ian Maatsen: Chelsea’s best solution for a long term Ben Chilwell injury

Ben Chilwell’s season is a bit up in the air as Chelsea waits to see how things develop in the coming months. Marcos Alonso is able and completely able (sorry boo boys that are screaming “Alonslow” into the wall”) stand in. Other than Alonso, Chelsea also has Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Saul Niguez to fill in if needed and the situation allows for it.
