ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Father’s U-Haul Stolen In Sacramento While Moving From Oregon To Arizona

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO (CBS13) — While moving his family’s things from Oregon to Arizona, a father stopped to spend the night in a hotel...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 30

Steve Young
3d ago

Because of the Democrats letting criminals Destroy our country with no consequences no one is safe. Sorry for your loss, send Governor Gavin Newsome an itemized bill!😺🇺🇲

Reply(5)
24
Sandy Tmobile
3d ago

some people just don't know that area can't leave a chair out with no one taking it. A full moving truck what a gift.

Reply(1)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Chris Cuomo coordinated with Andrew Cuomo's top aide as allegations spiraled, text messages show

CNN anchor and journalist Chris Cuomo sought to help tailor former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's responses to allegations of sexual misconduct, according to documents released Monday by the state's attorney general. Chris Cuomo has previously acknowledged involvement in his brother's response to the allegations, but the new documents shed light on his day-to-day communications with a top aide to the governor.
POLITICS
CBS News

Prosecutors portray Ghislaine Maxwell as Jeffrey Epstein's "partner in crime," defense says she is scapegoat as sex-trafficking trial begins

Opening statements began Monday in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who is charged with recruiting women and girls for her longtime associate and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prosecutors portrayed Maxwell as a sexual predator who enticed teenage girls, first by befriending them, then serving them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Iran strikes hard line as talks over nuclear deal resume

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran struck a hard line Tuesday after just one day of restarted talks in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal, suggesting everything discussed in previous rounds of diplomacy could be renegotiated. Speaking to Iranian state television, Ali Bagheri, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, referred to everything discussed...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hilton Garden Inn#U Haul#U Haul Stolen#The U Haul

Comments / 0

Community Policy