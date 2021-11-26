Finding And Affording A Home In Central Ohio

CNN anchor and journalist Chris Cuomo sought to help tailor former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's responses to allegations of sexual misconduct, according to documents released Monday by the state's attorney general. Chris Cuomo has previously acknowledged involvement in his brother's response to the allegations, but the new documents shed light on his day-to-day communications with a top aide to the governor.
Opening statements began Monday in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who is charged with recruiting women and girls for her longtime associate and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prosecutors portrayed Maxwell as a sexual predator who enticed teenage girls, first by befriending them, then serving them...
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday will lay out the case for reversing the precedent set by Roe v. Wade on the eve of Supreme Court arguments over a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In remarks at the National Press Club, obtained in advance...
Prosecutors in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision that overturned Bill Cosby’s indecent assault conviction, arguing in a petition that Cosby was incorrectly shielded from prosecution. According to a statement from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office on Monday, a press statement issued by a previous...
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran struck a hard line Tuesday after just one day of restarted talks in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal, suggesting everything discussed in previous rounds of diplomacy could be renegotiated. Speaking to Iranian state television, Ali Bagheri, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, referred to everything discussed...
Washington – A federal judge in Missouri on Monday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from implementing its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care workers in 10 states, finding the administration overstepped its authority in ordering employees at a range of health care facilities to get their shots. U.S. District Judge...
Lawyers and a judge were expected to begin selecting the jury Tuesday that will decide the fate of former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer Kim Potter. Potter, who is white, shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was Black, during a traffic stop in April. She is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter.
Testimony is expected to begin Tuesday in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett nearly three years after he was accused of lying to Chicago police when he claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack. CBS Chicago is told a Chicago police officer will be taking the stand.
