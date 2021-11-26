ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Anthony Stolarz, Ducks blank Senators, end 3-game losing streak

By Elliott Teaford
Riverside Press Enterprise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM — The Ducks chipped the rust off backup goaltender Anthony Stolarz and sent him out onto the ice to face the Ottawa Senators in their annual Black Friday matinee at Honda Center. John Gibson got a well-earned rest after eight...

www.pe.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

Rakell, Stolarz help Ducks end skid in 4-0 win over Senators

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- - Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Friday. Troy Terry had a power-play goal and Isac Lundestrom and Derek Grant also scored to help the Ducks end a three-game losing streak. Stolarz got his fourth career shutout, and rookie center Trevor Zegras had two assists.
NHL
FanSided

Washington Capitals winning streak ends in overtime to Ducks

The Washington Capitals fought but once again couldn’t overcome the overtime jinx as they snapped their four game winning streak. The Anaheim Ducks, believe it or not, are on a roll and extend their winning streak to eight games. The Ducks struck first on a goal from Cam Fowler at...
NHL
WTOP

Canucks end a five-game losing streak with 3-2 win over Jets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland scored power-play goals for the Vancouver Canucks to snap a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. Defenseman Kyle Burroughs, with his first NHL goal, also scored for the Canucks who were 0-4-1...
NHL
Reuters

NHL roundup: Hurricanes end Ducks’ eight-game winning streak

2021-11-19 07:33:29 GMT+00:00 - Seth Jarvis scored the tiebreaking goal near the midway point of the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes won 2-1 at Anaheim on Thursday night, ending the Ducks' eight-game winning streak. Ethan Bear tallied a first-period goal for Carolina, and Frederik Andersen, who began his career...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Terry
Person
Anthony Stolarz
Person
Ryan Getzlaf
Person
Rickard Rakell
Person
Adam Henrique
FOX Sports

Red Wings face the Coyotes on 3-game losing streak

Detroit Red Wings (8-9-2, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-13-2, eighth in the Central) LINE: Coyotes +120, Red Wings -144; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a win against Arizona. The Coyotes are 1-4-1 at home. Arizona averages 5.0 penalties...
NHL
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Tech ends 5-game losing streak to Georgia

Senior guard Michael Devoe scored a career-high 37 points and Jordan Usher added 21 to lead Georgia Tech to an 88-78 victory over host Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Friday night, ending the Yellow Jackets' five-game losing streak to the Bulldogs. After the Yellow Jackets (3-1) took their largest lead...
GEORGIA STATE
KEYT

Colgate ends 54-game losing streak to Syracuse, 100-85

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Ferguson hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 25 points and Colgate beat Syracuse 100-85 to snap a 54-game losing streak to the Orange. Nelly Cummings also had six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and seven assists. Oliver Lynch-Daniels added 12 points while Jeff Woodward was effective inside against the Syracuse zone with 10 rebounds and nine points. Syracuse was 127-45 versus Colgate coming in with its last loss to the Raiders in 1962. Joe Girard led Syracuse with 27 points, including five 3-pointers. Buddy Boeheim scored 19 points, but only four in the second half. Jimmy Boeheim added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
SYRACUSE, NY
KPLC TV

Eagles extend the Saints losing streak to 3 games

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Eagles ran out to an early lead over the Saints in Philadelphia, and held onto a victory, 40-29. The Saints (5-5) now own a 3-game losing streak. The Saints trailed 33-7 at the start of the fourth quarter. They scored 15 unanswered points to make the game interesting at the end, but Jalen Hurts ran for a 24-yard touchdown to put the game away.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaheim#The Ducks#The Ottawa Senators#The Colorado Avalanche#The Nashville Predators
Seattle Times

Kraken take down Capitals to end six-game losing streak

After 15 days of losing, it was 43 seconds that halted the Kraken’s free fall. The Kraken’s six-game losing streak, which was snapped with a 5-2 win Sunday, could easily have extended to seven and beyond with some of the NHL’s toughest teams on their schedule in the next week-plus. The way they’d been playing, their fifth win felt beyond out of reach.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 6-Game Losing Streak

The New York Islanders lost 3-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs, losing their second game at home this season, and on the heels of a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames, they have now lost six straight. This is the longest losing streak since the 2019-20 NHL season, when the Islanders lost seven games before the season was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
NHL
Riverside Press Enterprise

Ducks lose to Predators in Rickard Rakell’s return as Troy Terry’s streak ends

Troy Terry had the puck, the game and an extension of his 16-game scoring streak on his stick in the closing minutes of the Ducks’ game Monday against the Nashville Predators. He had time and space while on a third-period power play. He let his shot go from close range and rang it off the goal post.
NHL
Daily Herald

Rockets beat Bulls 118-113 to end 15-game losing streak

HOUSTON -- Danuel House Jr. had 18 points, Christian Wood added 16 points and 10 rebounds and the Houston Rockets ended their losing streak at 15, beating the Chicago Bulls 118-113 on Wednesday night. Kevin Porter Jr. had 14 points, six rebounds and nine assists after missing three games because...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
Riverside Press Enterprise

Ducks rookie Jamie Drysdale finding comfort zone on and off the ice

IRVINE — Ducks coach Dallas Eakins had seen enough and skated over to rookie defenseman Jamie Drysdale one day earlier this season. It was time for a change, and Eakins’ message was a simple one: “You’re 19. It’s time to get out of the long-term residence hotel and into your own place of residence.”
NHL
Riverside Press Enterprise

Kings end losing streak; Lemieux accused of biting Ottawa’s Tkachuk

LOS ANGELES –– The Kings snapped their five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at Staples Center, but not before some over-the-line antics shifted the onus onto their penalty killers to preserve the win and move above .500 for the season. Wingers Viktor Arvidsson,...
NHL
Riverside Press Enterprise

Whicker: With milestones piling up, Ryan Getzlaf keeps rocking for Ducks

ANAHEIM — This episode of “This Is Your Life” continues for Ryan Getzlaf. The Ducks honored Getzlaf for his 1,000th point Sunday and have also honored him for breaking the franchise points record. Trevor Zegras, 20, says he knows Getzlaf “hates” all the ribbon-cutting and commemoration, but “there’s going to...
NHL
Riverside Press Enterprise

What the Puck? An Inside Scoop on the LA Hockey Season

“Whether you are new to hockey or a long-time fan, nothing replaces the live experience in-arena. Come to one game, and you are hooked,” said Los Angeles Kings broadcaster and former player Daryl Evans. An L.A. Kings game is the best bet for Southern Californians interested in attending a hockey...
NHL
Riverside Press Enterprise

UCLA men’s basketball bounces back by routing UNLV

UCLA’s first four shot attempts were 3-pointers. The first two missed. For a moment, it seemed like the Bruins’ shooting woes were still lingering. They were still in Las Vegas, after all, just four days removed from their poor performance against top-ranked Gonzaga. The next two 3-point attempts didn’t even...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Riverside Press Enterprise

Are the Ducks raising their fans’ expectations, and maybe their own, too?

IRVINE — When defenseman Hampus Lindholm smacked home a rebound for a goal that cut a third-period deficit to 3-1 on Sunday night, fans at Honda Center erupted in cheers that would grow ever louder as the Ducks’ sustained pressure continued in the ensuing minutes and it seemed a comeback was at hand.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy