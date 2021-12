One of the more hilarious duos on the internet right now are getting off those tiny screens and heading to Vegas this week. Jen Smedley and Kristin Hensley are both friends and the creators of #imomsohard, producing videos and snippets on the challenges that normal women face. The pair have branched off from that, bringing their voice to books (their first children’s book, was released earlier this year), releasing their own wine, and doing comedy onstage. They appear Nov. 20 at Green Valley Ranch (tickets at ticketmaster.com), the last stop in The Getaway Tour, and chatted with Las Vegas Magazine recently.

