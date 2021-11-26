ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Harvey hits late 3, No. 18 USF women beat No. 7 Stanford

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Sydni Harvey’s 3-pointer from the wing with 2.8 seconds left sent No. 18 South Florida to a 57-54 win over seventh-ranked Stanford in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship on Friday.

Led by Harvey’s 15 points, South Florida posted its second victory over a top-10 opponent this week and the third overall for the program. Bethy Mununga matched a career high with 23 rebounds, to go along with six points. The Bulls (5-2) beat then-No. 9 Oregon on Monday.

With South Florida trailing by two, Harvey caught a pass from the corner and swished the 3-pointer.

Cameron Brink had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Stanford (4-2).

Stanford rallied from 12 points down and took a 53-52 lead on Lacey Hull’s 3-pointer from the top of the key with 14.1 seconds left.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 79, ELON 38

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 12 points and blocked three shots, and South Carolina beat Elon.

South Carolina had a 16-point lead trimmed to 33-27 early in the third quarter. But the Gamecocks responded with a 16-0 run to put away the Phoenix (4-1) and improve to 7-0 for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Zia Cooke finished with 11 points and Destanni Henderson had 10.

Ariana Nance led Elon with 13 points, matching her career high.

NO. 6 BAYLOR 62, ARIZONA STATE 52

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 17 points with 12 rebounds and Baylor beat Arizona State in the Cancun Challenge.

The Bears (5-1) held the Sun Devils (2-4) to 27% shooting through three quarters and then weathered a late surge.

Jordan Lewis added 15 points and Queen Egbo scored 11 for Baylor.

Mael Gilles had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Sun Devils.

NO. 9 ARIZONA 75, DEPAUL 68

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Cate Reese scored 19 points and Arizona outlasted DePaul in the Virgin Islands Paradise Jam tournament.

Shaina Pellington scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half for the Wildcats (6-0), who battled with the Blue Demons through six lead changes and eight ties.

Freshman Aneesah Morrow had 24 points and 16 rebounds for DePaul (4-2).

KENT STATE 75, NO. 19 UCLA 69

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Lindsey Thall scored 20 points, Casey Santoro made 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 1:16 and Kent State beat UCLA at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Thall made 7 of 9 from the field, 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and Santoro finished with 14 points. Katie Shumate added 17 points, Nila Blackford had 11 and Hannah Young scored 10 for Kent State (4-0).

Charisma Osborne scored 21 points for UCLA (3-1).

MISSOURI STATE 76, NO. 24 VIRGINIA TECH 68

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Jasmine Franklin scored 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and went 9 of 10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to lead Missouri State past Virginia Tech at the San Juan Shootout.

Abigayle Jackson scored a career-high 18 points and Sydney Wilson had 16 for Missouri State (4-1).

Elizabeth Kitley scored 21 points for Virginia Tech (5-1).

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

