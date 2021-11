The emergence of a troubling new COVID-19 variant dubbed omicron shouldn’t frighten Utahns — at least not yet. “At this point, I would tell people not to be scared,” Dr. Eddie Stenehjem, an Intermountain Healthcare infectious diseases physician, told the Deseret News, predicting it will take “a number of weeks” before more is known about omicron, labeled by the World Health Organization as the first “variant of concern” since the delta variant.

UTAH STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO