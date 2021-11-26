ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Play Tennis and Party

By Debbie McGeehan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganized Play tennis is always fun on Saturday mornings, but it was especially memorable on Saturday, October 30. Jeff and Anne Williams invited the OP tennis players and spouses to their beautiful home on the golf course after two hours of playing tennis. Almost 30 people accepted their...

Adult Party Games That Are Perfect To Play At Friendsgiving

Free Tennis Play Day at Natchitoches Tennis Center

Coach Willie Paz sponsored a Free Tennis Play Day for children ages 6-12 at the Natchitoches Tennis Center on Nov. 18. Assisting Coach Paz were the NSU Lady Demons Tennis Team and NSU Graduate Assistant Coach Marcos Morelli. Pictured from left are Morelli, Mariella Minetti, Tiasa Klevisar, Avu Ishibashi, Gig Kanaphuet, Patrycja Polanska, Viktorie Wojcikova, Rozi Dohnalova, & Paz.
Tennis-playing teen from Bakersfield has a part in 'King Richard'

Before they became multi-Grand Slam champions, tennis royalty, Serena and Venus Williams trained under their coach and father, Richard Williams. That's what "King Richard” starring Oscar and Emmy-nominated Will Smith, is all about. The is film based on a true story, but for 13-year-old Bakersfield resident, Sophia Sanders, whose role...
Friday Morning Tennis

You often think of doubles tennis as a group of four guys or gals or a mixture of both getting together on a regular basis for a friendly game of tennis. Well, in SaddleBrooke we have many different doubles groups, playing at different times and days of the week. Most people are familiar with "Organized Play” or “OP” for short. “OP” tennis play is handled by the coordinators of the Tennis Club. You sign up online, get paired with other players with similar skills and are assigned to a court at a date and time that you have chosen. It’s a great system and most Tennis club members use ‘OP” a couple days a week.
Softball Clinic a Hit with Players

Janet Jarzembinski has been playing softball since she was a young girl in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop her from attending a skills clinic by the SaddleBrooke Senior Softball Association last month. She used the session to try a few new infield positions to see what they were like. She...
Emma Raducanu to play at Champions Tennis this week

World No. 19 Emma Raducanu will be in action at Champions Tennis this week at the Royal Albert Hall. Raducanu, who captured her maiden Grand Slam title this past September at the US Open, is looking forward to playing at Champions tennis. Champions Tennis is set to run through November...
SaddleBrooke Lady Niners Celebrate Halloween; Join the Fun

Holidays are a great reason for a party and the Lady Niners love a party, so on Friday, October 19 we had a creative Halloween team golf game followed by a very fun delicious luncheon. The hot turkey and brie sandwich with basil pesto and Roma tomatoes on grilled ciabatta bread with side salad was a big hit as was the salted caramel gelato. Thanks to the SaddleBrooke Vistas food and beverage team for an excellent event. Once again, Vicki Long, the Chair of this event, did an excellent job of organizing and creating a festive Halloween atmosphere. We love how she makes us all feel so special.
New Greenwich table tennis center offers training, play times

Among the fine dining and luxury shops of downtown Greenwich stands a new epicenter for table tennis. CRUSH, a state-of-the-art table tennis center, has opened to the public with two floors filled with table tennis equipment sprawled out across 6,000-square-foot of space with four different areas for guests to play in. The tables come with LED light fixtures and International Table Tennis Federation-certified paddles and balls.
To Play Serena Williams in King Richard, Demi Singleton Learned to Play GOAT-Level Tennis

“When I play tennis, I look like Serena and I play like Serena, because that’s all I know,” actor Demi Singleton says over Zoom. This is not a joke or an attempt at grandeur. For months, Singleton studied every aspect of 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams’s life, on court and off, in preparation for King Richard, a biographical portrait, out today, of Serena and Venus Williams’s father, Richard Williams (played by Will Smith, who delivers the patriarch’s stubborn, heartbreaking devotion to his family with aching perfection). Ahead of the final screen test, Singleton, who had effectively never held a tennis racquet before, took a few lessons. “My mom was, like, you have three tennis lessons to figure it out,” she recalls. “Work your magic.” A few days after the final screen read, Singleton got a call—the part was hers.
POP Tennis Interview with Loretta Edgerton

STUART: “At 86-years are you too old to play POP Tennis?”. LORETTA: “Well, I play POP tennis three times a week, tennis once a week, quilt on Friday, Machine Embroidery on Thursday, and on Monday I am with HOA-2 Putters. Yes, I aquacise in the pool, daily, and other than that I try to stay busy.”
I checked out the World Team Tennis action, and desert tennis fans should join the party

I arrived at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday to see for myself what this World Team Tennis was all about.   I strolled into a mostly empty Stadium 2, made my way down close to the court and grabbed a seat. About 30 feet in front of me was the top-ranked American player Taylor Fritz playing singles against former phenom Donald Young. Music was playing. Even without a lot of fans, there was...
Joe Sieverding Scores an Ace on #6 at the Preserve

It seems that Joe Sieverding doesn’t like to putt— he keeps getting the ball in the hole with his tee shot. Joe recorded his fourth hole-in-one on Thursday, October 7 on the par-3 sixth hole at the Preserve. His perfectly struck 9-iron to a back pin position, measuring 122 yards, landed softly, and rolled into the cup. His playing partners that day were Jay Synkelma and Duane Altrom. We’re not sure if they were treated to a post-round beverage. Congratulations, Joe!! Keep those aces coming. Some of us still have to use the flat stick.
SaddleBrooke Chess Club

SaddleBrooke chess players meet every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Bobcat Room of the Club House of SaddleBrooke One. Drop in and check out the action. There are six tables, and if you don’t bring your chess set, there are usually ones available. In the accompanying photo, Gary Stithem is about to make a move. Bruce Aird wants to give advice, and Peter Parker Rice grins when he sees the move Greg Hlushko is about to make for a win. Perhaps!
Gold medalist athlete, 24, dies 2 weeks after contracting Covid

A 24-year-old canoeist who won medals on the world stage and was honored in Ukraine has died just two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Canoe Federation of Ukraine announced the death of ten-time world and European medalist Bizu Borislav shortly after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The...
