This year, USA Pickleball adopted a provisional drop serve, rule 4.A.8. Under this rule, the server can drop the pickleball and then serve after the bounce. No limitation is based upon the height of the drop beyond the physical limitations of the server’s reach. However, the ball must be dropped, not bounced. One advantage of the “drop serve” is that the server’s paddle head does not have to be below the wrist for a valid serve, as required otherwise under rule 4.A.4. Many SPA members have adopted this “drop serve.”

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO