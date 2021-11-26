ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Washburn Women drop first game of Thanksgiving Classic to Winona Warriors

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Women’s basketball team dropped their first game of the Thanksgiving Classic 45-56 to the Winona Warriors.

Next up for the Washburn Women is a Saturday afternoon game against Rockhurst University at 3 p.m.

Teams playing in the Thanksgiving Classic are:

  • Washburn University
  • Winona State
  • Rockhurst University
  • Northwest Missouri State
