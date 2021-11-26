Washburn Women drop first game of Thanksgiving Classic to Winona Warriors
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Women’s basketball team dropped their first game of the Thanksgiving Classic 45-56 to the Winona Warriors.
Next up for the Washburn Women is a Saturday afternoon game against Rockhurst University at 3 p.m.Kansas basketball loses on buzzer beater
Teams playing in the Thanksgiving Classic are:
- Washburn University
- Winona State
- Rockhurst University
- Northwest Missouri State
