Local businesses feel holiday normalcy as Small Business Saturday approaches

WACO, Texas – It’s no secret that many small businesses felt the squeeze from the COVID-19 pandemic – but as the holidays seem to return to normal, they are looking forward to Small Business Saturday.

“Today has been busy,” says Morrison’s Gifts owner Sally Dickenson. “We expect to be busy tomorrow. Local people are very good about supporting local businesses in Waco.”

With the holiday season now in high gear, many people are taking to the stores to find the perfect presents. But after the struggles the COVID-19 pandemic created for local businesses, owners and employees are happy to see normal holiday shopping again.

“We absolutely love this time of year, because we do get to see so much more traffic than we see normally – during the beginning parts of the year being compared to COVID, and all of the things that took place in 2020,” says Spice Village owner Jennifer Wilson. “We are seeing numbers that are ‘2019-ish’ kind of things. We feel like this is back to normal. I want a normal holiday season, you know? After going through what we went through last year.”

Many people were out on Friday, as it was Black Friday – but local owners are sure Saturday will be just as busy, if not more so, and are hoping to see sales numbers similar to those of 2019.

“We have some projections that we’re really hoping that we can surpass [from] 2019,” Wilson said. “And so far, the way things have been going, it’s getting there. Which makes us all feel so good to see that we’re closer to being back to a normal sense of business and going through the next, you know, six weeks.”

“This is really when a lot of businesses can pull out and, you know, end the year on a high note,” Wilson added.

But mostly, local owners are just happy to see people back in their stores again.

“It’s nice,” Dickenson said. “I think people are ready to breathe and get back to normal again. And again, they’ve been very supportive.”

