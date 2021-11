Mary Apick (Cries Of The Unborn) The film is the story of a happy little girl who is selling flowers on the street…. until the idyllic world she knows is enveloped by an oozing, malevolent darkness that destroys everything in its path. She is forced to run for her life as the darkness consumes anything that it can’t control – art, education, religion, society, and even the people themselves. The darkness and oppression are so relentless that the exhausted girl gives up. But she can’t go through with it. She has to continue fighting… whatever the cost. Her strength and determination bring light back to her life and repel the darkness. She is free once again. And the world is beautiful once again.

