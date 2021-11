TV: BTN-plus (streaming online) Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) • Iowa rolled to a 109-61 victory over Western Michigan on Monday and has now won its first five games by an average of 31 points per game. Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points and had 22 points in the first half for the third time in five games. The Hawkeyes also got 63 points from their bench, including 19 by Payton Sandfort, 15 by Tony Perkins and 12 by Kris Murray.

