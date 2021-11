Zion Williamson got foot surgery during the offseason and since that time, it has been up in the air as to when he will return to the floor. The New Orleans Pelicans continuously gave out optimistic timelines although as time continued to move forward, they decided to scrap that altogether. Over recent weeks, concerns about Zion's conditioning and weight were brought to the surface, and fans were very worried that he could be out for much longer than anticipated.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO