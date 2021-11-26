ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solo Sikoa, Amari Miller, Elektra Lopez And More Booked For 11/26 WWE 205 Live

By Robert DeFelice
 3 days ago
Three matches are set for Friday's WWE 205 Live. WWE announced that Solo Sikoa will be in action against Andre Chase on the November 26 episode of 205 Live. Plus, Amari Miller will take on Erica Yan and Elektra Lopez competes against Valentina Feroz. From WWE:. A loaded edition...

