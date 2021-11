BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – 23-year-old Shwilliam Cheevis, the Dixon Correctional Institute prison escapee, was captured on Monday at 2:15 p.m. According to an official press release, officers were tipped that Williams was with his girlfriend on the 1800 block of East Texas Street in Bossier City. He has been booked into the Bossier City Police […]

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO