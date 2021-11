I think it’s more than fair to say that the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ 9-6 record to start the season surprised almost everyone around the NBA. Center Jarrett Allen is looking like one of the best centers in the league, averaging just over 14 points per game and hauling in almost 11 rebounds per game. On top of that the backcourt duo of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland has been very good so far this year. The “SexLand” duo have combined to average over 32 points per game. Unfortunately for the Cavs, those good vibes have been undercut by a string of injuries and unavailable players.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO