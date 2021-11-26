Derby tree lighting postponed due to COVID-19
DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Derby has postponed its holiday tree lighting due to COVID-19.
The event, which was originally supposed to happen Friday night, was listed as canceled on the city’s events calendar .
News 8 reached out to Derby Mayor Richard Dziekan for comment. A statement from his office said the city made a decision earlier this week to postpone the annual ceremony, in light of COVID-19 statistics coming from the state.
“Christmas, a holiday celebrated around the world, is not canceled in the City of Derby. As mayor, I have an obligation to keep our residents and most importantly our children safe,” Dziekan said.
Dziekan said his office will be announcing a new date for the tree lighting early next week.
Note: This story originally reported that the tree lighting was canceled, as a cancelation was listed on the city's events calendar. The Mayor's Office clarified in a statement that the event has been postponed, which this article now reflects.
