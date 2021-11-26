ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 best Black Friday deals under $100

By BestReviews, Sian Babish
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

Black Friday has arrived, and shoppers are competing for the best deals of the day — including many popular gifts now priced below $100.

This year, retailers are responding to the demand for budget-priced household, self-care and beauty gifts by slashing prices on best-selling products from best-selling brands. Some of the most-wanted gift items under $100 include heat-styling tools like curling irons , cozy blankets and small kitchen appliances.

To point you in the right direction for Black Friday deals under $100, we’ll be updating this article throughout the day. Be sure to check back often to find the latest sales on top-selling gifts.

Top 5 Black Friday deals under $100 available right now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMLPL_0d7dzW0O00

Martha Stewart Faux Fur Throw : 70% off at Macy’s

Ideal as a gift for yourself or someone else, this newly-discounted cozy blanket is perfect for colder days when you’d prefer to binge Netflix and relax while staying toasty and warm. Now at a new low price, it’s worth adding to your basket. Available at Macy’s .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Noaqy_0d7dzW0O00

Ralph Lauren Romance Rosé Eau de Parfum, 1.7-oz. : 50% off at Macy’s

A pleasant, memorable fragrance, this much-loved scent is emerging as one of the best beauty deals of the day. It doesn’t go on sale too often, so it’s worth picking up today at the lowest price of the season. Available at Macy’s .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWvhS_0d7dzW0O00

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker : $40 off at Kohl’s

This best-selling Fitbit, a top-rated model, makes it easy for users to track essential health information. Many shoppers are buying high-tech fitness gifts this year, and it’s a good idea to pick up the Fitbit while it’s still available and deeply discounted. Available at Kohl’s .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089vQX_0d7dzW0O00

Hot Tools 1-Inch Pro Signature Gold Curling Iron : 40% off at Amazon

Create countless curl and wave styles effortlessly with this curling iron. Since it’s a perennial favorite whose price was just slashed, shoppers are scrambling to buy this curling iron before it sells out today. Available at Amazon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YttKT_0d7dzW0O00

Braun Multiquick Immersion Blender Set : 39% off at Amazon

Immersion blenders like this one come in handy for making soups, baby food and other puréed dishes. At this price point, it’s expected to be one of the top-selling Black Friday deals. Available at Amazon .

Other top deals under $100

  • One of the top gifts for commuters is an insulated travel mug , which is now on sale.
  • Know a sneakerhead? These athletic shoes are deeply-discounted for Black Friday.
  • It’s hard to beat today’s price on this Kindle .
  • If you’re thinking of getting a new gaming mouse , today’s the day to get it.
  • Are you shopping for a LEGO fan? This LEGO set is available at a new low price.
  • Stay warm this season with a new winter coat .
  • Black Friday is the perfect time to snag a deal on backpacks .
  • Are you looking for a fun group gift? A board game is a great choice, especially at this price.
  • Stream your favorite tunes during the holidays with a portable Bluetooth speaker , which is now on sale.
  • There’s nothing like picking up a new book on sale on Black Friday.
  • Breakfast fans are excited to see the waffle maker available at a much lower price today.
  • Are you looking for the perfect golf gift ? The golf ball set is now on sale.
  • If you know a kid who loves STEM, pick up the deeply-discounted STEM toy today.
  • Stock up on shampoo while prices are discounted for Black Friday.
  • It’s easy to unwind and focus when you pick up a yoga mat on sale.
  • Foster kids’ creativity by picking up the Crayola art kit at its new low price.
  • Young Marvel fans will dig this brand-new Marvel toy that just dropped in price.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

