HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: South Shore natives rack up accolades at Eastern Mass. All-Star Game

QUINCY – The 53rd annual batch of Eastern Massachusetts Soccer All-Star rosters were filled with recognizable names that each embody success on the pitch.

The All-Star boys gathered at Veteran's Memorial Stadium in Quincy on Friday to celebrate each other's achievements by competing against each other head-to-head. The All-Star girls' event was held this past Sunday.

Plymouth South junior Liam Blaisdell scored in the Lennie Emmons All-Star game, the first of three total games hosted. Rockland sophomore Joao Faria scored twice in the Don Brock All-Star game, joining Marshfield junior Cody Holbert in the scorebook of the second game on Friday.

It was also a big day for the local coaches who strolled the sidelines and took home Coach of the Year honors: John Tocci, of Plymouth North; Bill Ryan, of BC High; Dan Kimball, of Rockland; and Ken Carlin, of Hingham. Tocci said he filled in as an assistant coach of the All-Star game a few years back, but receiving the nod as a head coach this year comes full circle.

“I got to play in it as a kid (at Plymouth North), my son did a few years ago and now I’m coaching my nephew (Milford senior Chris Tocci), and I’m coaching a stud player from my team, Ben Young," said Tocci, who's in his 12th year coaching at Plymouth North. "To me, this is just awesome.”

“Just valuing what this game means, it’s an honor being on the sidelines coaching them," Tocci said of the talent on display. "It’s pretty special.”

Tocci's Blue Eagles finished 12-5-3 on the season, a campaign that included a 7-0 undefeated start. Injuries eventually hindered the team later in the season, but Plymouth North ranked as the No. 4 team in the Division 2 bracket and advanced to the Round of 16 until being knocked out by Amherst-Pelham, 3-1.

“The boys have worked so hard. They take as much ownership as I did, it’s a great group of kids,” said Tocci. “After coaching for so long, and being in the trenches with Plymouth South and Duxbury at Plymouth North, it’s a great honor.”

Oliver Ames midfielder Mathias Taylor was named a 2021 United Soccer Coaches All-American player for his efforts as a senior this season. The University of Rhode Island-bound hybrid scored five goals and facilitated 12 assists during his senior year, making him a player that OA coach John Barata believes can play a multitude of different positions at the Division 1 collegiate level in the future.

“Mathias has been a fantastic leader all throughout his time at OA. Sometimes a silent leader when he was a freshman and sophomore, and then more of an impact leader (as a junior and senior),” Barata said at Taylor's National Letter of Intent signing day. “As an on-the-field example, there’s no one I’ve coached better than Mathias.”

Local players filling out the All-Star rosters were: Senior Liam Blaisdell, of Plymouth South; junior Isaldir Fernandes, of Brockton; senior Melvin Alves, of Cardinal Spellman; senior Angelot Jerome, of Randolph; freshman Casey Milliken, of Oliver Ames; junior Ethan Sullivan, of Pembroke; senior Mathias Taylor, of Oliver Ames; junior Ben Young, of Plymouth North; junior Cody Holbert, of Marshfield; senior Derek Thorburn, of West Bridgewater; senior Sam Wolf, of BC High; senior Sean Catino, of Bridgewater-Raynham; senior Ryan Doherty, of Quincy; sophomore Joao Faria, of Rockland; junior Jake McCabe, of Canton; senior Mischa Spasic, of Norwell; senior Evan Thompson, of Norwell; senior Tommy Gallagher, of Rockland; junior Christopher Recardo Rhoden, of Milton; senior Jackson Price, of Hingham; junior Aiden Dunphy, of Silver Lake; senior Kevin Federle, of Cohasset; senior Colby Mullen, of Scituate; and senior Alex Norgeot, of Cohasset.

Local players filling out the girls All-Star rosters: Junior Sophie Reale, of Hingham; senior Anna Kirchner, of Norwell; senior Giulianna Gianino, of Norwell; senior Olivia Borgen, of Whitman-Hanson; senior Ava Mcguire, of Hingham; senior Lauren Dwyer, of Silver Lake; senior Ava Melia, of Whitman-Hanson; junior Megan Banzi, of Plymouth North; senior Molly McGlame, of Hanover; sophomore Claire Murray, of Hingham; freshman Tess Barrett, of Cohasset; senior Erin Condon, of East Bridgewater; senior Bridgett Barrowman, of Marshfield; junior Catrina Herman, of Cohasset; junior Mia Pongratz, of Hanover; senior Riley Grable, of Weymouth; senior Camryn O'Connor, of Oliver Ames; senior Ava Forbes-Smith, of Bridgewater-Raynham; sophomore Lucinda Li Cotter, of Oliver Ames; senior Allison Evin, of Oliver Ames; junior Emily McCabe, of Canton; senior Jennah Quill, of Bridgewater-Raynham; and senior Arianna Georgantas, of West Bridgewater.

