The Match 5 between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau on Friday will likely be the shortest event in this series, scheduled to go just 12 holes, but it could also be the most contentious. While some of the antagonism between DeChambeau and Koepka is certainly manufactured (and has been specifically manufactured with this eventual outcome in mind), there is also the very real sense that they are not tremendously fond of one another.

GOLF ・ 3 DAYS AGO