Celebrities

Barbra Streisand, Lea Salonga, more mourn Stephen Sondheim

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
FILE - Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim gestures during a gathering at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., on April 12, 2004. Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century, has died at age 91. Sondheim's death was announced by his Texas-based attorney, Rick Pappas, who told The New York Times the composer died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his home in Roxbury, Conn. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Tributes quickly flooded social media following the death of Stephen Sondheim as performers and writers alike saluted a giant of the theater:

“Rest In Peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theater. We shall be singing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts…” — Lea Salonga, via Twitter.

“There are no words I can find for this loss. He would know what to say. Rest well, dearest Steve.” — Laura Benanti, via Instagram.

“The theater has lost one of its greatest geniuses and the world has lost one of its greatest and most original writers. Sadly, there is now a giant in the sky. But the brilliance of Stephen Sondheim will still be here as his legendary songs and shows will be performed for evermore,” producer Cameron Mackintosh, in a statement.

“Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! May he Rest In Peace.” — Barbra Streisand, via Twitter.

“Thank you for everything Mr Sondheim. Speechless. We are so lucky to have what you’ve given the world.” — Aaron Tveit, via Twitter.

“Devastating news. Hard to fathom that he was in fact mortal like the rest of us. But bow lucky are we to have lived in the world at the same time as this great man. No one can replace him.” — Judy Kuhn, via Twitter.

“I am so so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim. He gave me so much to sing about. I loved him dearly and will miss him so much. Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world, Steve.” — Bernadette Peters, via Twitter.

“Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest.” — Hugh Jackman, via Twitter.

Variety

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles Honor Stephen Sondheim at ‘Sunday’ Performance in Times Square

On Sunday in New York City, the Broadway community gathered to honor, mourn and celebrate the late composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who passed away at the age of 91 on Friday. On the red stairs above TKTS in Times Square, as the first flurries of the winter season drifted down on the city, members of every Broadway company — joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, Kathryn Gallagher and Lauren Patton — gathered in a chorus to sing “Sunday,” the heartrending act one finale to Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George,” which earned the eight-time Tony-winning composer and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Broadway stars and more pay tribute to the legendary Stephen Sondheim

“Not a day goes by” where Broadway stars won’t miss Stephen Sondheim. The theater icon died on Friday at the age of 91. The composer and lyricist’s acclaimed and eclectic career transcended the Broadway stage and made it onto the film screen. Sondheim was best known for legendary productions like “West Side Story” (1957), “Company” (1970), “Sweeney Todd” (1979) and “Into the Woods” (1987).
CELEBRITIES
KEYT

Perfectionist. Genius. Icon. That was Stephen Sondheim

NEW YORK (AP) — In 2010, the year he turned 80, Stephen Sondheim had to endure a public fuss when a Broadway theater was being renamed in his honor. At a ceremony outside the 1,055-seat auditorium on West 43rd Street, the composer looked sheepish by the time he got to the podium following gushing words from admirers. He said he was embarrassed, mostly because he hated his own name. He explained: “It just doesn’t sing.” The comment revealed how Sondheim’s brilliant musicality and his perfectionism went hand-in-hand. The theatrical giant, who died Friday at 91, was as complex as his lyrics, dogmatic in his rules and not generous with praise about his work.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Stephen Sondheim Dead At 91

Stephen Sondheim, one of Broadway’s most renowned and prolific songwriters, has died. He was 91. The news has been confirmed to the New York Times via his lawyer, F. Richard Pappas, who described Sondheim’s passing as sudden. Sondheim is perhaps best known for writing the lyrics to legendary Broadway musicals...
CELEBRITIES
WSOC-TV

Photos: Stephen Sondheim through the years

Stephen Sondheim through the years 1968: Singer/songwriter Laura Nyro relaxes at an apartment with fellow songwriter Stephen Sondheim on October 3, 1968 in New York City, New York. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images, File)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BigCountryHomepage

Broadway icon, lyricist behind ‘West Side Story’ Stephen Sondheim dead at 91

NEW YORK — Stephen Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century with his intelligent, intricately rhymed lyrics, his use of evocative melodies and his willingness to tackle unusual subjects, has died. He was 91. Sondheim’s death was announced by his Texas-based attorney, Rick Pappas, who told […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Collider

Stephen Sondheim Remembered by Hollywood, From Lin-Manuel Miranda to Steven Spielberg and More

Legendary Broadway composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim, passed away in his home on November 26, 2021, at the age of 91. His death came as a shock to all who knew and loved him. The composer was known for his many iconic works – which include but are not limited to – West Side Story, Company, Gypsy, Sweeny Todd and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, as well as a significant influence on Broadway and the American theatre industry at large.
CELEBRITIES
