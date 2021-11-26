Letter: We can’t afford wasteful luxuries

From excessive waste to greenhouse gas emissions, healthcare organizations play a key role in contributing to climate change. Research suggests the United States is the highest contributor to the global healthcare climate footprint. The healthcare industry accounts for 8.5 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.. Worldwide, the healthcare industry is responsible for 4.4 percent of net emissions, which is the equivalent of 514 coal-fired power plants, according to a 2019 report from Arup and Health Care Without Harm, a group dedicated to achieving more sustainable healthcare practices.
