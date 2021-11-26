ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Letter: We can’t afford wasteful luxuries

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, it cost $69.8 million to print and distribute the “Medicare & You 2021” handbook. It’s that booklet you find in your mailbox each year whether you need it or not. My...

beckershospitalreview.com

The 'threat multiplier' healthcare leaders can't afford to ignore

From excessive waste to greenhouse gas emissions, healthcare organizations play a key role in contributing to climate change. Research suggests the United States is the highest contributor to the global healthcare climate footprint. The healthcare industry accounts for 8.5 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.. Worldwide, the healthcare industry is responsible for 4.4 percent of net emissions, which is the equivalent of 514 coal-fired power plants, according to a 2019 report from Arup and Health Care Without Harm, a group dedicated to achieving more sustainable healthcare practices.
HEALTH
INFORUM

Letter: Why we can't have nice things - like affordable health care

I read with amazement that former Sanford bigwig Kelly Krabbenhoft got a nice $49.5 million payout to take his dangerous and incorrect views out of the system there. Think of all the overpriced surgeries, MRIs, CT scans, office visits, medical supplies, etc., etc., that had to pay for that. We...
HEALTH
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Don’t pooh-pooh waste in Demoratic spending bills

In reply to Michael Stilley’s recent letter wherein he states that the $1.2 trillion “infrastructure bill” will only have 4 percent or 5 percent waste. Does he not know how much that is? As much as $60 billion. Heck, if I and many other seniors could supplement our $1,400 monthly Social Security check with a chunk of that so-called “waste,” we could make ends meet for a change.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Washington State
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Maine can’t afford to shut out clean energy development

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. The results of the Question 1 vote make it clear that the voters wished to punish Central Maine Power for its history of billing and customer service failures, which were, in large part, self-inflicted.
MAINE STATE
liveinsurancenews.com

Many consumers still can’t afford Virginia health insurance premiums

A new state Joint Commission on Heath Care report showed that silver plans remain costly. Though the American Rescue Plan has broadened subsidies and has brought plans within reach for more people through the Affordable Care Act, Virginia health insurance premiums remain high enough that many people still struggle to afford the costs.
VIRGINIA STATE
Bradford Era

Thompson, Keller: US can't afford Democrats' spending

The two Republican congressmen who represent Pennsylvania’s central Northern Tier say a roughly $1.7 trillion social and environmental spending bill passed Friday in the House passes a heavy debt burden down to future generations. Both Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Centre County, and Rep. Fred Keller, R-Snyder County, voted against President Joe...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indianapolis Recorder

Here’s where to get help if you can’t afford your insulin

It’s no surprise many skimp on their insulin dose or skip it altogether considering Americans pay much more for the medicine than people in other countries. If you need help finding or affording insulin, consider these resources. GetInsulin.org. Answer a few questions online at getinsulin.org and get a plan with...
HEALTH
pagosadailypost.com

READY, FIRE, AIM: We Can’t Afford Tomorrow

I’m not entirely sure how I got on the email list for Heidi Ganahl’s campaign. At least, I think I ended up on her list. But maybe not? Her campaign organization seems a bit confused about my actual name. Ms. Ganahl is running for Governor of Colorado as a registered...
POLITICS
Spotlight News

Point of View: Farmers can’t afford it

In the coming weeks, the Farm Laborers Wage Board will make a determination with respect to the state’s overtime rules governing New York farms. Depending on what that board decides, New York farmers could be facing a devastating blow to their ability to operate. As a result of recent changes to state labor laws, New […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check Could Be Released To This Group of People Due to the Rise of Inflation

The Social Security system—officially referred to as OASDI in the US, according to Investopedia—provides benefits for retirees and surviving spouses, as well as those who have lost a spouse or a qualifying ex-spouse and the disabled. Because of the rapid rise in inflation, the Senior Citizens League urges Congress to provide a $1,400 fourth stimulus check for Social Security recipients.
BUSINESS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS

